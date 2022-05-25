Katy Perry star and producer of the animated film Melody

Katy Perry will be the protagonist of the cartoon movie musical titled Melody. The project was created, directed and produced by Jeremy Zag.

The singer will also be involved in the making of Melody as a producer.

In the musical adventure, Melody is a good-hearted but insecure singer who must overcome the evil plans of Rose Stellar, a jealous pop queen who has sworn to destroy her.

The film, set in New York, will take viewers on an adventure full of songs, laughter and heroic missions. Melody, in her arsenal, has seven musical notes that make her unique and possess magical qualities, helping to guide her moral choices.

Katy Perry will write and perform the songs of the film, a project dedicated to the discovery of herself and the belief that having faith in one’s abilities is the key to realizing one’s dreams, like the one she is experiencing.

Jeremy Zag revealed that the film had been on his mind for many years, however it was a challenge to find the right story to convey the desired message by putting music at the center of the project. The ability to have Katy Perry as a collaborator helped shape the film: “It is a really complex project, but after all these years I am happy not to have done it before because only now I feel ready. Melody is someone who has to believe in herself, and to do that, she has to learn to love herself before facing the way people view her. Great pop stars live in castles of gold, are famous and surrounded by paparazzi, but for a little girl there is passion and fear. And I’ve never seen anyone as creative as Katy, who embodies this character“.

Katy Perry: Part of Me – Katy during a live performance

Perry said: “I am a 37 year old woman who still has a lot of insecurities. I have come to the conclusion that we are all insecure and if we are not I wonder if there are any downsides to this situation. I am such a huge fan of the animation world, and with my daughter being two years old, I have immersed myself in it more than ever. What struck me about Melody and her character is the story about her safety. I realized that in laying the foundations to allow my daughter not to be afraid, confident and courageous, you cannot have enough films with such strong themes.“.

The artist added: “I was raised in a generation other than this one where there is continually feedback that often comes in the form of comments, peer pressure and bullying. Storytelling is a positive way to help young people find their courage and self-confidence. Growing up, all I needed was someone to help me out as a mentor“.

Katy recalled that she has faced a lot of rejections and losses for a decade: “I went to Los Angeles when I was 17 and they signed me up and then I got dumped by three record labels. They took two cars from me. But when I went and sang at the Farmers Market on the street, people would stop and stay for a long time. So I knew I had something and I just had to keep working on it and moving forward. And if you do, then fate takes a turn in your favor, especially if you are really working on honing your skills and improving yourself. I think the first step for young people is to simply try and get involved. I truly believe in trying everything once and not being left on the sidelines. I am encouraging my daughter not to be afraid because she has a fearless mother and father. You don’t want to live 10% what life offers you. Why not 100%? Melody is a great, self-aware character, she has dealt with the loss of her sister who becomes a guiding spirit. She moves to a big city, and she feels really lonely. I went through that process, leaving my small town of Santa Barbara and moving to Los Angeles at 17, having to create a whole new group of friends. And I almost had to rely on my imagination as Melody relies on her seven magical notes“.