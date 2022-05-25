Katy Perry is now Melody

Katy Perry is one of the most important singers in the world and her voice is remembered for songs like fireworks and Roar. But now he’s lending it to an animated character in famed animator Jeremy Zag’s new film.

“Hi, I’m Melody!” Katy Perry wrote on her social media accounts. To announce the great news of her new movie, the singer accompanied the message with several images of her character.

In their races, they are the ones with the rules Read more

His story is full of music and is about discovering his true talent. Also, he is able to use musical notes as if they were magical abilities. The tone of the animated film seems the most fun. This self-discovery serves to reflect what life is like for singers. “It’s very complex but, after all these years, I’m happy I didn’t do it sooner because only now do I feel ready. Melody is someone who has to believe in herself, and in order to do so, she has to learn to love herself before considering how people look at her. The great pop stars live in golden castles, they are famous among the paparazzi, but for a girl there is both passion and fear. And I’ve never seen anyone as creative as Katy, who personifies this character so well,” revealed Jeremy Zag according to Deadline.

Katy herself has also wanted to emphasize the importance of this film for its positive message, focused on reinforcing self-confidence, even when facing rejection in real life: “There were a lot of rejections and a lot of losses, almost a decade of that. I went to Los Angeles when I was 17, three record labels signed me and dropped me.”

At the moment there is no set release date.