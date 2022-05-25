Kate Moss denies having suffered violence from Johnny Depp: Amber Heard loses strength

One of the most anticipated testimonies in the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been heard this Wednesday first thing in the morning: that of the model and Depp’s ex-partner, Kate Moss.

As soon as the trial began on Wednesday, Benjamin Chew, the leader of Depp’s legal team, called Kate Moss to the stand, who appeared at the scene virtually.

Let us remember that the reason why Moss has been called to the stand has to do with Amber Heard, who in recent days, during her trial statement, said that in one of the incidents with Johnny Depp and Kate Moss they had when they were a couple, it happened next to some stairs.

“In my head I instantly thought of Kate Moss and the stairs” and noted that it was there that he first hit her. What she was referring to is that Johnny could push Kate as she assumed had happened in the past. The reaction of both Johnny and Chew went viral, as they made a gesture with their hands, as if to say “Yes!”, as it led to her being called to testify, as it finally happened this Wednesday.

From London, Kate Moss, dressed in a white shirt, said that she had a romantic relationship with Johnny Depp from 1994 to 1998. The lawyer asked her if they had taken vacation time at the “Golden Eye Resort” in Jamaica, to which Kate nodded, and proceeded to tell how the incident went.

“I left the room and Johnny left it just like me, I slipped on the stairs and hurt my back. I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and he ran to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical help, “said the model.

“Did Mr. Depp push you in any way?” Chew insisted, referring to what Amber pointed out.

“Do not”. She replied, to which Chew added, “During your relationship, did he push you down any stairs?”

“No, he never pushed me or kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

Chew wanted to ask her why she was testifying in court today, but Amber’s legal team objected to the question, so her questioning ended there.