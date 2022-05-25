Kardashian fans in shock as Kris Jenner’s WIG falls off jet ski ride in hilarious video resurfaced

KRIS Jenner had a hair-raising experience while jet skiing in a resurfaced clip from the family’s famous reality show.

All was going well, as the mom sped over the ocean waves with her ex-husband Bruce Jenner sitting behind her, until the long brown-haired wig she was wearing suddenly went flying and fell into the water.

Their children could do nothing but laugh at the joyful moment.

It was an emotion that was echoed on TikTok, where the resurfaced clip was shared.

In addition to a plethora of one-word comments, such as “hysterical, priceless, and hilarious,” some fans found humor in specific details.

“Not sure what kind of monster wouldn’t find this funny,” one person commented.

Another deadpan: “I always knew there was something fake about them.”

While a third confessed: “I never knew he wore wigs. Now yes”.

NATURAL

It’s rare to see Kris in the flesh, but the 66-year-old mom revealed her actual skin texture in April during a laser treatment session with a Beverly Hills dermatologist.

Kris looked fresh as she showed off her glowing complexion and tied her hair up.

The reality star shared a photo of herself receiving laser treatment, captioning it, “The laser before the laser.

NEW ‘DO

Kris has been busy changing up her look lately, as she recently shook up fans after debuting her new haircut.

In a recent video, Kris sported a short bob with bangs, a major change from her usual short style.

The new look has received a lot of mixed reactions with one person saying, “Kris needs to stick to her signature hairstyle…”

However, another commented on their support, saying, “I think it’s actually cute.”

A third wrote: “I think she looks gorgeous, reminds me of those old photos of her where she had this similar short bob.”

A fourth added: “The bob is cute.”

NATURAL BEAUTY

The look of the mother of six has been a hot topic among fans lately.

The reality star became the subject of discussion after a throwback clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians surfaced online.

In the video, Kris looked around her kitchen with one arm resting on the counter.

She appeared to be sporting a natural look with very little makeup and a casual white top.

The person who posted it on Reddit captioned the clip: “So refreshing to see a natural looking grown woman!”

Many other users agreed, with one writing: “It’s crazy to remember them dressing like ‘normal people, I even remember Kim dressed in Victoria’s Secret Pink in a couple of episodes.”

Another wrote: “The money that comes in after a few seasons sends them on a trajectory of opulence and spending that I have rarely seen from other celebs.

“It’s amazing how much their lives changed and they were already living very comfortably before the sex tape.”

A third Reddit user jumped into action, writing: “OMG what a throwback! I think that’s why I loved the Kardashians from 2007 to 2009. They were rich but still relatable and somewhat attainable.”

