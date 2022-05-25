Kardashian fans in hysterics after Kylie Jenner and her family PRANK on her $72M private jet

KYLIE Jenner left her fans hysterical when she pranked her family during a flight on her $72 million private jet.

The 24-year-old reality star applied a playful filter that distorts the face of her sister Kendall, 26, and mother Kris, 66, as they returned to Los Angeles from Italy.

Kylie, Kris and Kendall were on their flight back to the States after spending the weekend in Portofino for Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker.

Kylie was the first to be hit with the filter, which gave her huge eyes a shocked expression and a wide grinning mouth.

She laughed and protested, “Stop!” while her friend was filming her with the filter while she was sitting on her seat in gray sweatshirts.

Kylie then joined her friend and they both turned their attention to pranking Kendall.

The model, who was sitting across from them with boyfriend Devin Booker, was called several times to turn around.

When Kendall finally did, her face was transformed by the filter, causing Kylie and her friend to burst into uncontrollable laughter.

Kylie then walked over to Kris, who was in her seat and looking down as she typed on her phone.

“Mom, what time do we land?” the beauty mogul asked Kris to look up.

Kylie laughed when her mother was also hit by the effects of the filter.

The mother-of-two’s antics were appreciated by her fans, who flooded the comments with their amusement.

“MORE UNSCRIPTED, FUN AND CASUAL. I LOVE THIS SIDE OF YOU,” wrote one.

Another added: “This had me absolutely hysterical. KRIS FACE».

ITALIAN WEDDING

Kourtney married Travis for the third time in Portofino over the weekend.

The couple spared no expense when they married in a lavish $2 million ceremony in Portofino in front of family and friends, days after legally marrying in a Santa Barbara courthouse.

While their two previous weddings, one in Las Vegas and one in California, were low-key, Kourtney and Travis’ final celebration was over the top.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family dressed in Dolce & Gabbana looks throughout the weekend.

They enjoyed boat rides, lavish dinners, and more.

LUXURY ENVIRONMENT

Kourtney and Travis rented an entire 16th-century castle for their wedding, which took place on Sunday.

All three of the Poosh founder’s children attended the wedding, after she was criticized for snubbing them from the courthouse ceremony and her engagement party in October.

Mason, Penelope and Reign were nowhere to be seen at the Montecito beach hotel party, though Travis’ sons Landon, 18, and Alabama did attend.

Scott admitted that the children were “upset” that they were not included in the celebration.

During a chat with Khloe on The Kardashians, Scott said, “[The kids] they were upset. They didn’t understand why they weren’t there.

“Hopefully they’re invited to the wedding.”

