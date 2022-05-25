Kardashian fans are hysterical after Kylie Jenner and friend’s PRANK family on her $ 72 million private jet

KYLIE Jenner left her hysterical fans when she pranked her family during a flight on her $ 72 million private jet.

The 24-year-old reality star applied a hilarious face-distorting filter to her sister Kendall, 26, and mom Kris, 66, as they returned to Los Angeles from Italy.

Kylie, Kris and Kendall were on the flight back to the United States after spending the weekend in Portofino for Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker.

Kylie was the first to be hit by the filter, which gave her huge eyes with a shocked expression and a big smiling mouth.

She laughed and protested: “Stop!” while her friend was filming her with her filter as she sat in her place in a gray jumpsuit.

Kylie then joined her friend and they both turned their attention to Kendall’s prank.

They called the model several times – who was sitting across from them with her boyfriend Devin Booker – to turn around.

When Kendall finally did, her face was transformed by the filter, prompting Kylie and her friend to burst into uncontrollable laughter.

Kylie then walked over to Kris, who was at her seat and looked down as she typed on the phone.

“Mom, what time do we not land?” the beauty mogul asked to make Kris look up.

Kylie giggled when her mother was also impressed by the effects of the filter.

The antics of the mother of two were enjoyed by her fans, who showered the comments with their amusement.

“MORE WRITTEN, FUNNY AND CASUAL. I LOVE THIS SIDE OF YOU GUYS, ”wrote one.

Another added: “This made me absolutely hysterical. THE FACE OF KRIS “.

ITALIAN WEDDING

Kourtney got married for the third time to Travis in Portofino over the weekend.

The couple spared no expense when they married in a lavish $ 2 million ceremony in Portofino in front of family and friends, just days after they were legally married in a Santa Barbara courthouse.

While their previous two weddings, one in Las Vegas and the other in California, had been discreet, Kourtney and Travis’s final celebration was overdone to say the least.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family was dressed in Dolce & Gabanna dresses all weekend.

They enjoyed the boat trips, the sumptuous dinners and more.

LUXURIOUS ENVIRONMENT

Kourtney and Travis rented an entire 16th century castle for their wedding, which took place on Sunday.

Poosh’s three children were at the wedding after she was criticized for snubbing them from her court ceremony and engagement party in October.

Mason, Penelope, and Reign were nowhere to be seen at the Montecito beach hotel party, although Travis’ sons Landon, 18, and Alabama attended.

Scott admitted that the children were “upset” at not being included in the celebration.

During a chat with Khloe on The Kardashians, Scott said: “[The kids] they were shocked. They didn’t understand why they weren’t there.

“We hope they are invited to the wedding.”

