Jurassic World Dominion: Colin Trevorrow says that DeWanda Wise is the future of the franchise

To the surprise of many, Jurassic World – 71% did manage to repeat part of the success of Jurassic Park – 93%. Of course, the Steven Spielberg film was unprecedented and changed the world of cinema forever, and although the same cannot be said for the late sequel, it is true that it did meet the expectations of the fans and returned them to a great time of his childhood. Remakes and revivals are always a double-edged sword and don’t necessarily add much, but this case was different. Although the new stage will end with Jurassic World: Dominion, the future of the franchise is still open and, according to Colin Trevorrow, it could end up in the hands of DeWanda Wise.

The aftermath of Jurassic Park they never managed to get as much attention as the first part and that is why the news about a revival caused a lot of controversy among fans and pundits. Was it worth reviving something that was more concrete and specific than is believed? With Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard at the helm, Colin Trevorrow he ventured to revamp the story promising, like many before him, that he would have a lot of respect for the original installments and the way they were crafted. In many ways, it was known that jurassic world It would be a box office success, after all they took advantage of the public’s nostalgia, but that did not ensure that the story would work well.

In the end, things turned out much better than expected and a second part was quickly confirmed. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 58% failed to captivate in the same way, but its open ending left plenty of room for the future. After a long time of waiting, we will finally know how the conflict of the impossible relationship between humans and dinosaurs will be resolved. Although the cast and director have clarified that the original idea of ​​the revival ends here, it is difficult to think that we will not have more sequels or spin-offs.

The trilogy has not only been a box office success, it is also proof that new things can be created from a classic without damaging its legacy. The production company will not let go of this mythology so easily, although for the moment they take Jurassic World: Dominion as a final closure. What can happen is that it will be the last time we see the main actors and the director, but you can always find a way to continue with the exploitation of this idea.

One of the ways is by exploring other characters, either as a prequel or as a sequel to this story. In a world where dinosaurs coexist with humans, it is not so difficult to find survivors whose stories are worth telling. Yes ok Colin Trevorrow he says goodbye to this franchise here, he knows that the future is wide and he himself thinks he knows who would be perfect to take responsibility for new projects. In interview with Varietythe director revealed that he has his faith in DeWanda Wise:

It was very important to introduce a new heroine who could potentially define the future of this franchise. We had the opportunity, we hope, to create someone that young women will dress up as on Halloween for years to come.

DeWanda Wise plays Kayla Watts, a pilot who joins Owen and Claire’s mission. The trailers for her have shown us a bit about her and it seems that she already knows what it’s like to come face to face with a dinosaur. The manager adds:

This is a global franchise for people from all over the world. Creating new black heroes is important.

Colin Trevorrow he wrote Kayla in a simpler way, but when he decided to cast Wise in the role he worked with her to make the character more dynamic and three-dimensional. This helped the actress feel more comfortable and better define this heroine who is very brave and determined not to fall into certain clichés of the action genre. Trevorrow even consulted with her about her wardrobe and her hairstyle, all so that Kayla would have more presence and life within a story whose characters have been familiar to us for several years.

