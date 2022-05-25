Johnny Depp saved Courtney Love from overdose

Several celebrities have wanted to publicly show their support for actor Johnny Depp, who is facing his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, in a civil suit for defamation. Winona Ryder, Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, Paul Bettany, Sia, Robert Downey Jr and Depp’s ex-wife, singer Vanessa Paradis, are just a few of the celebrities who favor the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor. Now, just before the trial ends, singer Courtney Love has wanted to give her statement about Depp, stating that he saved her life after she overdosed in the mid-90s.

Through social networks, Kurt Cobain’s widow recalled the day he almost died from an overdose of illicit substances outside “The Viper Room”, a very famous club in the 90s, located in the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California. Originally, Depp was a co-owner of this place, becoming a meeting point for celebrities. yesHowever, substance abuse caused several incidents in that place, such as the death of River Phoenix, brother of Joaquin Phoenix, also due to an overdose, in 1993.



Courtney Love

In a video posted on a close friend’s Instagram account, Courtney Love stated the following: “I really don’t want to make public judgments. I just want to tell you that Johnny did CPR on me in 1995 when I overdosed at the entrance to The Viper Room,” she revealed. After that incident and knowing that her ex-husband and father of his daughter Frances, the singer of ‘Nirvana’, Kurt Cobain, had committed suicide a year earlier, the interpreter of ‘Jack Sparrow’ decided to give constant expressions of affection to little Frances Cobain as a sign of his support and solidarity. He commented that Depp wrote an emotional letter to Frances when she turned 13 to encourage her, since she was going through very difficult times due to her drug addiction.

“Johnny, when I was addicted to heroin and Frances had to put up with all those social workers, she wrote her a four-page letter that she never showed me,” Love said. “She then sent limousines to her school, again, without asking, for her and all her friends to go see ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,'” she continued. “She did it a bunch of times. She gave him his own seat [en los estrenos] with her name (…) I’ve never seen one of those ‘Pirates’ movies, but she loved them. You know, she told me when she was 13: ‘Mom, she saved my life.’

Despite her statements, obviously in favor of Depp, the singer also wanted to express that she felt empathy for Amber Heard, since she has also been “the most hated woman in the United States. I have been the most hated woman in the world” because of her controversial relationship with Kurt Cobain. NHowever, Love also stated the following: “If you use a movement for your personal benefit and abuse, I hope that justice will do what it has to do,” he concluded.