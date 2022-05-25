Johnny Depp maintains that he did not exercise domestic violence against Amber Heard – El Financiero

Johnny Depp testified Wednesday in Virginia court as a rebuttal witness. Both he and Amber Heard they had already testified extensively at the trial.

The actor gave some specific answers to some of the particular allegations made by Heard and also by his sister, Whitney Henriquezwho provided some of Heard’s strongest testimony.

What did Johnny Depp say at the May 25 testimonial?

the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean he concluded his testimony with a final denial of the allegations.

“Never in my life have I committed sexual assault, physical abuse, or the outrageous stories of me committing these things,” he said. “And living with it for six years, and hoping to get the truth out there.”

“Whatever happens, I came here and I spoke the truth and I have spoken about what I have been reluctantly carrying for six years,” he declared.

Depp’s participation in this Wednesday’s session could be replicated in the afternoon.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which the actress described herself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse.” Depp’s lawyers say the article defamed him even though it never mentioned her name.

Depp has denied hitting Heard and says she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate cases of physical abuse that she says she suffered at the hands of Depp.

During the trial, she also disputed Heard’s claim that Depp had nothing to do with her landing a role in the blockbuster superhero movie. Aquaman. When Heard testified, he showed outrage at a question from one of Depp’s lawyers who suggested that the actor had given him the role.

However, Depp said that after Heard auditioned for the role, he spoke to the studio on her behalf. He was barred from discussing the details of their conversations when Heard’s lawyers objected, but he said “in the end, they gave him the job, so hopefully, I guess, I allayed his fears to some degree.”

Also on Wednesday, supermodel Kate Moss, who was Depp’s girlfriend, denied that the actor had ever pushed or assaulted her during the course of their relationship.

Moss also testified as a rebuttal witness.

Heard, in her testimony, made a passing reference to Moss and the rumor that Depp had pushed the model down some stairs as they were leaving. Heard mentioned Moss when he described a fight in which he admitted hitting Depp on a ladder because he said Depp was attacking Heard’s sister, Whitney.

Moss, who spoke via video link, said Depp never assaulted her. She stated that she once slipped down a flight of stairs after a storm at a Jamaican resort, and that Depp came to her aid.

Her testimony lasted less than five minutes and the model was not questioned.

Depp also addressed the allegation in his testimony, saying it happened just like Moss said. He said that she had told Heard the Moss story years ago and that “Mrs. Heard took the story and turned it into a very ugly incident, all in her mind.”