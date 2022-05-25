Johnny Depp doesn’t look at Amber Heard during the trial for this reason

Johnny Depp’s trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard focuses more and more on situations that are far from the legal and delves into details that attract the attention of the attendees and those who are pending the development of this notorious case.

Now, a new event has captured the attention of viewers, as it is evident that Johnny Depp, 58, refuses to look his ex-partner Amber Heard in the eye during the development of the trial that began in April in a court in Virginia.

Faced with this, in one of the interrogations of Amber, one of Depp’s lawyers questioned the actress if she had noticed that her client had not looked her in the eye during the sessions.

“Mr. Depp hasn’t looked at you even once during the entire trial, has he?”, questioned Camille Vásquez, lawyer of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanto which Amber Heard responded: “Not that I’ve noticed.”

In her questioning exercise, the lawyer asked Heard: “You’ve watched it many times, haven’t you?to which Heard told him: “Yes I do”.

Camille Vásquez added and asked the defendant: “You know exactly why Mr. Depp doesn’t look at you, don’t you? (…) He promised you that you would never see his eyes again, is that true?

“I don’t remember if he said that,” said the actress.

under questioning, heard36, rejected the accusations of being the instigator of the violence in the couple, in a marriage that lasted from 2015 to 2017.

“I never assaulted Mr. Depp or anyone with whom I was romantically related,” he explained. heard to the jury on the 17th day of the case brought by Depp, in which he accused his ex-wife of defamation.

The star of the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean accuses his ex-wife of ruining his reputation and career over an article published in the Washington Post in 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Why did Amber Heard defecate on Johnny Depp’s bed?

In the middle of the trial between both movie stars, a doorman, a chauffeur, a financial advisor and a bodyguard steal the spotlight. In this case, the former driver of the ex-partner, Starling Jenkins III, revealed the reason why Amber Heard defecated on Johnny Depp’s bed.

According to Jenkins III, it was in 2016 that they had a conversation while he was taking the actress to the Coachella festival that year. During the drive, Amber told her that she had played a prank on her then-husband, Johnny Depp.

“We had a conversation about the surprise he had left on the boss’s bed, before leaving the apartment”, said the driver.

In that sense, in his story he highlighted that what started as a joke was something that ended up going wrong. “A horrible practical joke that went wrong,” said the former employee of Amber and Depp.

Starling Jenkins III asserted that Heard blamed the dogs they had in the house, an argument that did not convince Johnny Depp, since “they are tiny Yorkies, they weigh about two kilos each (…) I lived with those dogs for many years, they were not pets”he added.

The driver also said that Amber, during her stay at the renowned music festival in the United States, became intoxicated as a result of consuming mushrooms and mixing them with red wine.

Amber Heard reportedly fired from new ‘Aquaman’ movie

After the social and legal uproar that was unleashed by the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, and after the revelations that led to ruling in favor of the actor, Some media have already enunciated the alleged affectations that the legal mess has left to the renowned interpreter of Mera in ‘Aquaman’, role that he would not play in the next version of this film.

It is noteworthy that, a few weeks ago, an initiative to collect signatures by Jeanne Larson, a UK citizen who writes that Heard had already been “exposed as a domestic abuser” and that canceling his appearance in said film would prevent his alleged abuse from having more media exposure than it has right now. This project has already passed two million signatures, and hopes to reach three million.

As well, after it was reported that the role of the actress had been reduced to 10 minutes in total, Forbes assured that the American company Warner Bros. decided to remove Heard from the role entirely and would be looking for another artist to play the role of Mera; Apparently, the initiative to collect signatures would be having the desired result.

*With information from AFP.