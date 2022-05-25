Jennifer Gray Shares Her Opinion On Ex-Fiancé Johnny Depp’s Trial Against Amber Heard

the star of Dirty DancingJennifer Grey, shared her opinion on the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The defamation lawsuit comes after Depp sued Heard for $50 million for implying that he had abused her in an op-ed for the Washington Post of 2018.

Although he did not name it, the actor Pirates of the Caribbean He claims that Heard’s accusations impacted his ability to work.

Grey, who was briefly engaged to Depp in the late 1980s, reflected on their time together in her new memoir. out of the corner.

She says that in 1989 Depp proposed to her after only two weeks. However, Gray claims that he started “getting into trouble” when they were together, having “bar fights and run-ins with the police.”

Speaking about the trial currently taking place while promoting the memoir, Gray told Entertainment Tonight: “All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everyone involved.”

He added, “I just think it’s sad and I’d like it to be resolved and I just wish the best for everyone.”

Jennifer Gray got engaged to Johnny Depp in 1989 (Getty Images)

The trial is now on hold for a week, with both sides issuing statements of confidence in how the proceedings are going. Follow live updates here.

Gray recently pointed out The View that his co-star Dirty DancingPatrick Swayze tearfully apologized to her to get her to star in the 1987 film.

The couple had previously worked together on the 1984 film Red Dawnbut Gray did not enjoy the experience.