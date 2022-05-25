Jennifer Aniston and other celebrities who changed their birth name

If something distinguishes the celebrities of the show, it is their names, because thanks to them they are recognized throughout the world, which is why you probably do not know that several celebrities decided to change their birth name to make themselves known in show business.

So today we’ll let you know the real names of some of the most popular artists internationally.

Jennifer Aniston

Let’s start with Jennifer Aniston whose real name is Jennifer Linn Anastassakis due to the Greek origin of his father Giannis Anitios Anastasakis, better known as John Aniston.

The actress wanted to continue with her father’s legacy and when deciding on her celebrity name she decided to opt for Aniston, in reference to Anitios, hence the idea that she be called Jennifer Aniston was born.

joaquin phoenix

The real name of the Oscar winner is Joaquin Raphael Bottom and it was his parents who decided to change the family surname to start from scratch in the United States because they had belonged to the sect The Children of God and after leaving her they did not want to be recognized by their previous surnames and there they decided on the surname Phoenix.

Whoopi Goldberg

The famous comedian is named Caryn Elaine Johnson but he decided to take Goldberg because his mother thought a Jewish last name would sound better in Hollywood and Whoopi because he was nicknamed whoopy cushionwhich are the joke cushions used to fake flatulence.

Bond

By name Paul David Hewsonthe lead singer of U2 ended up like Bono after being baptized by his group of friends in adolescence, who had as a ritual to choose different nicknames for each of them.

Olivia Wilde

The name of the actress is Olivia Jane Cockburn and decided to change it in tribute to the writer Oscar Wilde after having interpreted a character based on one of his novels in theater.

Bruno Mars

The singer is actually called Peter Gene Hernandez but in order not to be classified as a Latin singer, he decided to call himself Bruno Mars.

Lady Gaga

The renowned singer and actress is named Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta but it was producer Rob Fusari who started calling her “Gaga” because it reminded him of Queen’s song Radio Gaga and she eventually donned the “Lady”.

Elton John

The renowned singer is called Reginald Kenneth Dwighta name that he never liked and it was thanks to the saxophonist Elton Dean since he opened for the band Long John Baldry, which ended up combining the names to finally be called: Elton John.

Katy Perry

His name is Katherine Elizabeth Hudson and decided to use her mother’s maiden name so that no one would confuse her with actress Kate Hudson, so from the beginning, the singer knew that at some point she was going to be famous.

Jamie Foxx

His real name is Eric Marlon Bishop but when he started as a comedian in bars they were called men and women alternately, so he thought it would be a good idea to opt for a name that could be confused with that of a woman and thus be called before the stage.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

Natalie Portman

The actress is called Neta-Lee Hershlag and owes her original name to her Israeli origins, however, she decided a simpler name would be better and opted to use her grandmother’s maiden name.