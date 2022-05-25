Jeff Goldblum is caught on the CDMX turibus (VIDEO)

Actor Jeff Goldblum from “Jurassic World: Dominion”was captured while touring Mexico City in a Turibus.

It was through TikTok, where the user @ marveliano616 shared the clip where one of the protagonists of the Jurassic Park saga appeared, Jeff Goldblum on the second floor of the tourist bus, but they also appear Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, and director Colin Trevorrow.

It should be noted that on May 23, the “black carpet” and premiere of the film in the Oasis shopping center in Mexico City.

While the premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” in Mexico is scheduled for June 10, 2022.

Likewise, Goldblum published a photo on his Instagram account where he is seen with the host of Venga “La Alegría”, the “Cap” Perez.

“In Mexico City with these amazing friends promoting a new little movie we’re working on,” it reads.

What is “Jurassic World: Dominion” about?

Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, stars of the original “Jurassic Park” saga, directed by Steven Spielberg, reappear in it first trailerreleased by Universal Pictures, from “Jurassic World: Dominion”, this being the closing of the trilogy started in 2015 by Colin Trevorrow.

The two generations of the mythical saga will meet again in this new film, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, which will be It will be released in theaters on June 10.

The plot is set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar and promise new dinosaurs, visual effects and action scenes. Dinosaurs coexist with humans around the world in a “fragile balance” and it will be discerned, once and for all, if humans will remain at the top of the predators.

PC.