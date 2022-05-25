It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies reveals on-screen connection to music megastar Beyoncé

Writer Russell T Davies has revealed that one of the scenes in the breakthrough drama series It’s A Sin has a connection with singer Beyoncé.

The critically acclaimed Channel 4 miniseries premiered in 2021 and has since been nominated for numerous awards, including several BAFTAs, with the program celebrated at a panel event at the BFI and Radio Times TV Festival 2022. .

Speaking at the festival, It’s a Sin writer Russell T Davies revealed a behind-the-scenes secret of the show, explaining that there was a nod to singer Beyonce in the scene where Roscoe leaves the house during episode one.



(Image: Getty Images)



The scene sees Roscoe leave the house on September 4, 1981, the same day Beyonce was born.

However, she added that there was no way to show on the screen that it was Beyonce’s birthday, saying, “There was no way to do it, but the scene where Roscoe comes out of the house, where she confronts her parents and tells them find him at 23 P ** s Off Avenue London WF ** k and walk out in the rain – that’s the day Beyonce was born.



(Image: Rotten Tomatoes TV / Youtube)



“There’s no way to tell on screen, but it was September 4, 1981.”

Russell was joined at the festival by It’s A Sin with Callum Scott Howells, David Carlyle and Roscoe actor Omari Douglas, with Omari adding, “Roscoe was practically laying the groundwork for Beyonce.”

Omari explained that the scene also reminded him of moments when you are younger and first stand up to your elders, even what you say “may not necessarily be the most telling thing, but you say it anyway,” adding: “It looked like that.”



(Image: Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)



Reflecting on Roscoe’s scene and language choice at the time, Russell added: “That’s why 23 P ** s Off Avenue London WF ** k is important.

“Because all he’s done is watching television, and this is Blue Peter’s address, it’s the BBC address you send your letters to every day, London W12.

“So it’s been 18 years, so he turns it upside down and turns it into a dirty word. So he owns everything, that’s what he’s doing ”.

For more entertainment news from the Daily Star, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.