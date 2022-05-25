It marks 12 years of ‘California Gurls’ and the beginning of Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream era | Music

It is very difficult that a Katy Perry song has not been part of the soundtrack of our lives. Since he rose to fame in 2008 with his singles I Kiss A Girl Y hot n coldhis career over the last 14 years has not stopped giving us songs that are already part of the history of music.

His way of making pop, his sense of fashion (famous are some of the looks that he has presented at the MET Gala over the years) and his involvement in the video clips have become his hallmark; something that, despite the fact that we could already see it on his debut album One Of The Boys (we are not taking into account her first gospel album released in 2001 under her real name, Katy Hudson), it became clear with what would be her second album, Teenage Dream, What is it considered by critics and the general public as one of the best albums of the century.

On a day like today, May 25, 2010, the market launch was planned California Gurls, the first single of this new era that would end up consolidating her as one of the most important voices of her generation. Nevertheless, the filtering of the song forced his Capital Records label to release it two weeks earlier, on May 7.

Five number 1s on the charts

From the beginning California Gurls became a complete success: the collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for more than five weeks, something that would also happen on the Canadian Hot 100; also reaching number one in the lists of countries such as Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Quite a milestone that would not only happen with California Gurlsbut with the four singles that came after, Teenage Dream, Firework, ET Y Last Friday Night (TGIF) would repeat the feat of its predecessor, playing Katy Perry the first female artist to get 5 singles from the same album on the Billboard Hot 100something that I had only achieved Michael Jackson.

The One That Got Away It would be the sixth and last single before the release of the album.which would reach the hands of its fans on August 24, 2010 in the United States and Canada compared to the publication in international markets, which would occur almost a year later: on June 12, 2011.

Originality: your hallmark

California Gurls ahead of us the most original side of Katy Perry (of which there are still remnants today) developing a story in her video clip in which the Californian was part of a board game in a world of candy and cotton candy clouds where Snoop Dogg was the player. In it, we can see Perry rescuing other women trapped in candy to end up dancing with the rapper on the beach, highlighting what makes California girls unforgettable.

The highs and lows of a teenage love story in Teenage Dreamthe celebration of diversity in fire worka galactic experience in ET beside kanye-westa night of uncontrollable university in Last Friday Night (TGIF) and a woman who during her old age remembers a love of youth that she lost after an argument in The One That Got Away They were the main stories that we could see her star in during this new musical era.

Each one of them more extravagant than the previous one and, nevertheless, they found coherence in a sound that critics described as “mega pop” that has remained in our memory.. Many artists (including Perry) have wanted to repeat the formula and essence of Teenage Dream over the years and no one has succeeded, because they take place at a time in the music industry where YouTube had the importance that is now given to streaming platforms, and where sounds predominated that we currently do not listen to with ease.

Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection

However, the Teenage Dream era would be unfolding over the months, when In March 2012 a reissue of the album was released under the name Teenage Dream: The Complete Confectionwhich included three unreleased songs and would bring as singles part of me Y Wide Awake (which joined the narrative that we saw in California Gurls when we are introduced behind the scenes of the video clip to later develop a new story: that of a Katy Perry submerged in darkness that ends up wake to find his true strength and the light of day).

In part of me the American changed the third again with a video clip that she developed the story of a woman who, after suffering infidelity and leaving her partner, enlists in the army, being Witnesses of their training and evolution while images of their previous relationship are intermingled. The song would also give the name with which the documentary would be launched (so fashionable among artists in recent years) to end the promotion of the album and the musical era of Katy Perry.

sales success

Seven nominations for the Grammy Awards between 2011 and 2012, its entry in the Guinness Book of Records and 19 million records sold worldwide have made Teenage Dream a milestone in music history. All this, without taking into account the sales of singles that the artist has reaped over the years: 13 million copies of California Gurls12 million for Teenage Dream17 million for fire work13 million for ET9.4 million for Last Friday Night (TGIF) and 6.5 million for The One That Got Away all over the world make this Katy Perry era one of the most successful stages that are remembered in the history of music.

It’s been 12 years since California Gurls come into our lives and change the music landscape as we know it. Long live Katy Perry and long live California girls!

