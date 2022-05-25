“It is not comparable to Ana de Armas or Zendaya”

After Walter Hamada confirmed Warner Bros’ doubts about the chemistry between Amber Heard and Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2, the famous Hollywood dealmaker Richard Marks took the stand, called to testify for the team of lawyers of Johnny Depp.

Marks, who had previously testified during the libel trial, was asked to analyze the testimony of the past few hours provided by the “entertainment industry consultant” and producer Kathryn Arnold: Arnold, who among other things also let slip big spoilers on the plot of Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, had declared, that before the war he ties her with Johnny Depp’s ex-husband and his lawyers, Amber Heard’s career had great potential future, “comparable” to those of stars such as Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Zendaya, Ana de Armas and Chris Pine.

Marks, on the other hand, from the height of his nearly fifty years of experience in Hollywood, found these ‘ridiculous’ comparisons. “The move was very cleverbut I don’t think Ms. Arnold is an expert in doing business in the Hollywood world“said Richard Marks.”His damage assessment is not based on anything concrete, and is absolutely speculative. Amber Heard is simply not comparable to Ana de Armas and the other names I have heard. She doesn’t exist. Jason Momoa was the protagonist of his film, Aquaman, Chris Pine was the protagonist of his film, Captain Kirk in Star Trek, Gal Gadot was Wonder Woman, Zendaya has worked on the Disney Channel since she was 13today he’s in every Spider-Man movie and has a solid name in the entertainment industry“Marks said.

As proof of his considerations, Marks recalled that Amber Heard landed the role of Mera after an auditionunderlining how instead in Hollywood a great star is courted by the studios and is offered the roles without having to go through the audition: “An established actor does not usually test himself, the role is offered directly to him. Ms. Heard was part of a group of actors who were tested by the studioin the hope of being hired and signing a contract for several films of very lucrative economic value“explained Marks.

Stay tuned for all the insights into the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial.