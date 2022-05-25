Iris Law is the latest confirmation that the white tank top is a must

Maybe he never abandoned us, the white tank top. Yet now, thanks to the autumn-winter 2022-23 fashion shows of Prada and Bottega Veneta and a parterre of it-girls, from Gigi Hadid to Cara Delevingne – the very Italian Marco Mengoni included -, it seems that the tank top no longer wants to be quietly cool.

The latest example comes from the red carpet of the London premiere of the awaited TV series Pistolsigned by director Danny Boyle, where a Iris Law fresh fresh from the return from the Cannes Film Festival she showcased her silhouette well, combining underwear in sight and a new mullet cut in her hair just that now a must-have item in the wardrobe.

After all, the white tank top, originally born as a purely masculine garment, is the quintessence off-duty of the current women’s wardrobewhich lends itself as well to casual jeans as it does to a prettier skirt.

Iris Law, in Prada, at the London premiere of Pistol Karwai Tang

The look chosen by Iris Law belongs to the Prada fall-winter 2022-23 fashion show

The object of desire in question, created by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, is precisely the tank top embellished with the unmistakable triangular label with the Prada logo. After all, the aim of this collection was to combine a certain tailoring with graphic experimentation, to create a wardrobe that transcends conventions and rewrites elegance to the sound of street style juxtapositions.

The look brought to the London event by Iris Law has in fact the peculiarity of being a perfect evening outfitprecisely because of its impalpable nude effect, but to make some items, such as the tank top, a must-have also for the following morning, without thinking too much about what to wear.