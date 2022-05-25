In negotiation with Gil Alcalá to be the substitute goalkeeper of the UNAM

Just like RECORD overtook him, the second goalkeeper of Cougars it would not be a quarry and although there are several rumors regarding the substitute goalkeeper, now everything points to Gil Alcalawho in the tournament that is about to end played with the Xolos from Tijuana, where he has remained for two tournaments, since the rest of his career in the First Division was spent in White Roosters.

About, RECORD could know that the 29-year-old goalkeeper is among the options of University, and although there have already been talks, it is not yet one hundred percent closed; however, he is seen with good eyes for him to be the substitute goalkeeper of Cougars and even generate competition to Julio Gonzalez in the auriazul ownership.

Since it is known that it will be the goalkeeper from Acapulco who, before the departure of Alfredo Talaverawill stay from Opening 2022 with the ‘1’ of Cougars and ownership of the university goal.

In the season that is about to end, Gil Alcala had activity with Xolos in the games that the starter jonathan orozco was not due to injury, and in those games Alcala he had good performances.

There were exactly seven meetings in which five appeared in the star eleventh of Tijuana, where those from the border lost four games, won one and drew two.

