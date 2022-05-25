IMSS opens 144 places for doctors in Querétaro

star alvarez

There are 144 vacancies opened by the IMSS for the state of Querétaro related to medical personnel, due to the deficit that appears in the delegation.

Those most in demand are anesthesiology and gynecologywhich correspond to 17 places each, and are followed by patient medicine with 12 and internal medicine with 11.

While others that require less space for specialists are ophthalmology, palliative, family, gastroenterology, neurosurgery, with one place each and 3 of the latter.

This is part of the national recruitment announced by the IMSS authorities, and which will be in force from May 24 to June 3, 2022, and whose call will be available on the medicosespecialistas.gob.mx platform.

This recruitment is aimed at medical specialists, those interested can apply by type of specialty and place of affiliation.

In addition, it was reported that to register they must complete the information with their full name, CURP, RFC, email, password, specialty, identity card and current place of residence.

Subsequently, the platform generates a user number that arrives by email to the applicants, which must be entered with the username and password, the rest of the specialty information, current place of residence, personal data and professional ID can be entered; From this, a successful registration will be made and a new email will be generated with the confirmation folio number.

For its part, the Ministry of Health in Querétaro on its website https://www.seseq.gob.mx/inicio has also opened its call for residents specializing in anesthesiology, general surgery, internal medicine and emergency medicine.

Similarly for the Children’s and Women’s Hospital in medical residences specializing in pediatrics, gynecology and obstetrics.

