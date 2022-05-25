“I am not to the taste of Amaury Vergara to direct Chivas”

The former coach of the Chivas, Matias Almeyda He broke the silence and spoke about his relationship with the president of the Flock, Amaury Vergara, where he assured that he texts with him, but does not meet the requirements to lead the rojiblancos.

“There is one thing very clear, he sent me messages with Amaury, I made a film that belongs to Amaury and I gave the go-ahead for the film to come out. Then it’s a matter of taste, and I’m not to Amaury’s liking to direct Chivas, and that’s not bad.

“I have no problem with Amaury, I am grateful to the Vergara family, I have said it more than once. And whenever something happened Chivas My name came out, but Amaury was not obliged to call me, nor is Amaury obliged to like my way of training, and it is respectable, “Matías expressed for Fox Sports.

In addition, he confessed that he had no problem with Ricardo Pelaez because I don’t get to work with him.

“Many also said that he could have a problem with the sports director. I don’t know him, I never worked with him, I only greeted him once, I don’t have problems with people, “he added.

He also commented that his departure from Chivas It was sad, but it will not overshadow the time he directed the institution of Guadalajarareiterated that he had no problem with the directive and they have not looked for him to return.

“My problem was the start, it was a traumatic, painful, sad start and it ended there. That exit is not going to overshadow the two and a half years that I was in Chivas. Was the output ugly? It was ugly, but I don’t stay bad with anyone.

“They can talk to everyone, and it’s been a lot of years and it’s respectable if they never get called. I never had the chance to return, or talks, but it’s not bad, I’m not saying it to make a drama.

“I have no problems with Amaury, who is the owner, I talk to his family, I talk a lot with his brother-in-law, I have no problem. The Vergara family remains in my heart forever and ever, regardless of whether it comes back or never comes back, “said Almeyda.

Finally, Matías Almeyda gave his forecast for the Qatar World Cup 2022where the Mexican and Argentine National Team They will meet in Group C.

“Argentina-Mexico, Both are going to go through, both have to go through, and it’s a draw (in the group match), but both of them go through”, concluded the Argentine.

CHOFIS LOPEZ IS NOT GOING TO GREECE

As the new coach of AEK Athens, it has been rumored that Matías Almeyda plans to take Eduardo López to Europe, since he took him out of Chivas and gave him a space in San José in the MLS.

But the Argentine DT pointed out that it is a lie, since he has not talked about signings with the club, although he pointed out that Chofis does a good job under his orders.

“No, I haven’t talked about players yet, Chofis always pays with me, luckily, but I haven’t talked about players, that’s a lie,” Almeyda said.

