Hulu Ranking: These are the most popular movies among American audiences

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Huluwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Hulu United States:

one. Matrix Resurrections

In a world made up of two realities, the everyday and the hidden behind it, Thomas Anderson is once again forced to go after the white rabbit. This choice continues to be the gateway to the Matrix, which this time is more powerful and intricate than ever before.

two. The wolf of Wall Street

Film based on true events of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort. In the mid-1980s, Belfort was an honest young man pursuing the American dream, but soon at the brokerage he learned that the most important thing was not to make his clients win, but to be ambitious and earn a good commission. His enormous success and fortune earned him the nickname “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Money. Can. Women. drugs. Temptations abounded and fear of the law was irrelevant. Jordan and his wolf pack considered discretion an old-fashioned quality; they were never satisfied with what they had.

3. The masters of the news

San Diego’s top-rated reporter, Ron Burgundy, makes a surprise return to New York’s 24-hour news channel.

Four. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

5. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children move to a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

6. his parents

Four years after nurse Greg (aka Gaylord) Focker, during a weekend at his in-laws’ house, managed to lose luggage, start a fire and paint a cat, he has finally managed to gain their trust of his father-in-law and everything is wedding plans. There is only one small hurdle to overcome: the future in-laws must spend a weekend together to get to know each other better and, above all, so that Jack, the father of the bride, can study Greg’s parents. Everything seems to be going smoothly until Jack discovers that Greg’s parents (lawyer and doctor respectively) are too liberal: he takes care of the house and she is an elderly sex therapist.

7. batman

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an underworld investigation. As the evidence begins to close in on his home and the magnitude of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long plagued Gotham City. .

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero Spider-Man. After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt. Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but his daily routine is interrupted by the new villain Vulture and, with him, the most important thing in Peter’s life begins to be threatened. .

9. The Legend of the Samurai (47 Ronin)

The film is an adaptation of the famous “Legend of the 47 Ronin”, which has already been adapted for the screen several times and is considered in Japan as a national legend and reveals the quintessential samurai code of honor: the Bushido. We are in the seventeenth century, in feudal Japan. Kai (Keanu Reeves, ‘The Matrix’) is an outcast who joins the leader of the 47 Ronin, 47 masterless warriors who had to become outsiders after their lord was forced to commit sepukku (samurai-style suicide), Oishi (Hiroyuki Sanada, ‘Twilight of the Samurai’). Together they will fight to take revenge on the traitor who killed his lord and sentenced them to exile. To restore honor to their homeland, the warriors embark on a quest rife with ordeals capable of destroying anyone.

10. Matilda

Matilda Wormwood is an extremely curious and intelligent young girl, quite the opposite of her tawdry parents, who often ignore her. As she grows up she discovers that she has telekinetic powers, until one day a teacher teaches her that she can use those powers to help her friends. In addition, the people who until that moment have made her life impossible will suffer the consequences of her.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Hulu in the streaming war

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

