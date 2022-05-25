How to fix the bug of repeated Resistance missions

Chapter 3 – Season 2 of Fortnite is close to coming to an end, and if the bull has taken us a bit, these are days to vitiate and take advantage of the last blows and complete all the missions we can in order to level up and collect as many rewards as possible.

A large number of additional rewards await many, others even the goal of reaching Level 100 with which to get the skin of Doctor Strange. And just for that there is a week and a half left in the season. As if the construction of the Collider is not a sign enough that another great event awaits us.

But many users are running into a annoying bug in Resistance missions, which prevents us from moving forward properly. As when completing them and ending the game, it is as if we had not done anything, even subtracting the experience gained (for obvious reasons, not having told us).

It’s more, this bug affects the rest of the seasonal or daily missions that we complete in that same game in which we have done Resistance missions, so the hassle is double, especially when we have finally completed one of those really complex ones.

If you are one of those who continues to suffer from this bug, apparently there is a solution that is serving many of the users of Fortnite. Normally this bug jumps in specific missions when all phases are completed in the same game. That is, the point of establishing connection, completing the mission, and perhaps a third step, all between falling on the island and dying or winning the game. Staying locked our menu and seeing that we have no new missions to completeeven forcing us to restart the game.

Well, one trick that is working is the complete these missions step by step in different games. That is, in a game we establish a connection, and we do not do anything else of the Resistance. In the next one we carry out phase 2, and if there are several steps, do not complete them all, and continue with our game ignoring the Resistance mission. And so during the 3, 4 or 5 games that are necessary, while we complete other seasonal or daily games or special events, without fear of having to repeat them.