How to choose the right shoes for every occasion

Although many of us have it naturalized, our feet are a fundamental part of our physiognomy. They are the ones that support the base and weight of our body, the ones that allow us to move from one side to the other.

Although its function is very important, many times we tend to forget the latter. And this means that we do not take into account the relevant care they deserve.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the overexertion of our feet can be associated with future pathologies that impact us throughout the body. To avoid them, a good footprint is essential. And that our feet are contained and comfortable in our footwear is essential to have a correct footprint.

Although it is hard to believe, if our feet are comfortable, it will be much easier for us to step well and, therefore, enjoy better health and general well-being.

In addition, if we are one of those people who like to train a lot, or who perhaps has a very active profile of walking and walking, then it is likely that we know that body pain, associated with posture or fatigue, can be prevented by wearing footwear. Right.

That is why good footwear can make a difference, to achieve good comfort and well-being, with high quality levels.

But which shoes to choose? From Skechers, they recommend looking at the various offers of models according to lifestyle and occasion, ranging from urban to high-performance sneakers, always following high quality levels.

The brand is one of the biggest players in the high-end sneaker market. With a unique, modern and urban style, it is widely chosen by sports and cultural figures, such as the renowned artist Camila Cabello who wears skechers sneakers women in your daily life, especially from the D’Lites line, which provides a soft touch texture and allows them to better adapt to the structure of each foot. In addition, the soles are designed to obtain greater cushioning and stability when walking.

What any athlete needs

The use of sneakers is not only to make a nice and fresh foot look, it should also provide the best footwear for those people who always demand more and want to show the best of themselves.

The world of sports requires that all our clothing be functional to our activity. That is why to practice any sport, there are options with insoles of memory foam, which turn out to be very comfortable for walking and walking. Since the insoles with footprint memory were incorporated, these shoes have been much more comfortable, since their cushioning provides a better footprint. This insole is incorporated into several Skechers collections, and can be found in both everyday footwear and sneakers.

But in addition, the brand continues to incorporate improvements to the technology that it applies to its midsoles, which by providing a greater return of energy, allow it to run more naturally and take advantage of all the energy in each step.

It is well known by sports legends and elite athletes who prefer to wear Skechers when performing high-performance activities. This is the case of professional golfers like Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Wesley Bryan, Billy Andrade, Russell Knox and Colin Montgomerie. And of course, the Boston Marathon champion, Meb Keflezighi.

Design

Every collection of women’s sneakers should have attractive designs and prints. The classics should never be missing, because they are the ones that save us on a daily basis.

The Skechers urban line comes in classic shades like black, blue, gray and leather-like finishes. But if we are looking for something more daring, there are also some more captivating models, where blues, pinks, purples, and white sneakers with color details dominate this year’s collections. And we can see lines where these combinations are stimulating, such as the Skechers Uno Dr. Seuss where color accents highlight the personality of these shoes.

Another line that transmits a lot of energy are the Uno Gold Crown sneakers, ideal for those people who always want to go to a new place. Or the Heritage line, designed to provide the best comfort and style. These shoes pack a punch and will be noticed wherever they make an entrance.

cyber day

If we want to buy good shoes like these, a very good option is to take advantage of the discounts that this brand has in the cyber day 2022.

Thus, for this event, falabella.com will offer great discounts in dozens of categories such as Sports and Children’s; Electro; home improvement; Fashion, Beauty and Health; Home and Garden; or Pantry, among many others. “We are very excited about this Cyberday, as it is an excellent opportunity for our customers to experience our value proposition”explains Diana Choi, commercial manager of falabella.com Chile.

In this sense, he adds that the preparations for this event have taken several weeks, during which time they have been working on strengthening the platform, as well as strengthening logistics and coordination with distribution centers, dispatch services and points of sale. click and collect.

The search for our favorite model, under the keywords: cyberday sneakers, is the initial kick to reach this virtual campaign and be the first to enjoy all the comfort, style and quality that we can obtain from a pair of sneakers.