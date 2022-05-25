How and from what Sylvester Stallone’s son died at the age of 36

Sylvester Stallone is synonymous with Rocky and of Rambo, his two great sagas. Between the two they have thirteen successful films and have taken him to the top of the top of Hollywood. However, it is also synonymous with overcoming, strength and a life full of tragedies.

While his characters were shown on the big screen full of strength and invincible, life played some tricks on him. Without a doubt, the strongest of them was in July 2012, when his eldest son died, the result of his relationship with Sasha Czack, Sage Stallone.

Sage with her parents, Sasha and Sylvester.

At that time the son of Sylvester Stallone He was only 36 years old and was found dead in his apartment. He was an actor, producer and film director and had participated in Rocky V and Rocky Balboa playing the boxer’s own son.

Some time later it was confirmed that the cause of death of Sage Stallone It was due to heart failure caused by arteriosclerosis, something strange for a person of that age. However, the rumor and speculation about what happened always spoke of a drug overdose.

The truth is that when they found the body of the son of Stallone, the apartment in which he lived was a bad scenario for what happened. He was in a very bad state, dirty, full of prescription medicine bottles, empty beer cans and loaded ashtrays.

According to the police report, at the time Sage’s body was found, he had been dead for four days. At that time, the actor and his ex-wife were very concerned about the lifestyle of his eldest son and had not heard from him for a week.

Sage Stallone.

“There is no greater pain than that of a father who loses his son, so I ask people to respect the memory of my son and feel compassion for his dear mother Sasha”, were the words he used Sylvester Stallone at the time.