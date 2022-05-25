his role in ‘Aquaman 2’ always had little weight and Johnny Depp did not influence that he was almost fired

The circus in which the legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. In recent hours, much has been said about the testimony of Walter Hamadacurrent president of DC Films, who has confirmed some statements made, but has also denied a very important one made by Heard.

Let’s start with the latter, because the actress stated that she was almost fired because of Depp and that her role in ‘Aquaman 2’ had been losing weight in successive rewrites, to the point that the rumor that she only appears 10 minutes in the film It was beginning to ring true. Hamada has made it clear that decision to reduce Mera’s importance was made.”from a very early stage of development“, since it was decided then that the new feature film of james wan were a buddy movie focused on the characters played by Jason Mummy and Patrick Wilson.

In addition, Hamada has also insisted that Heard was never thought of in ‘Aquaman 2’ because of all his problems with Depp. In fact, he confirmed what he had commented Jessica Kovacevichthe actress’s agent, that it was all due to the lack of chemistry he had with Momoato the point of highlighting the following in this regard:

They didn’t have much chemistry together. The truth is that it’s not uncommon in movies that two leads don’t have chemistry and it’s a kind of cinematic and editorial magic: the ability to put performances together with the magic of a great score and the way you put the pieces together, you can make that chemistry. In the end, when you watch the movie, it seems like they have great chemistry. But I know that in the course of post-production, it took a lot of effort to get it done. Sometimes you just put the characters together on the screen and it works. It’s like what makes a movie star a movie star. You know it when you see it. The chemistry was not there. This one was made more difficult by the lack of chemistry between the two.

The head of DC Films also stated that “a good editor and filmmaker can choose the right shots, can choose the right moments” to make up for it, that being what happened in ‘Aquaman’, to the point of acknowledging that the public reacted favorably to Heard’s performance. And he also maintained that his participation in the sequel went off without a hitch of any kind.

