have fun and celebrate in the company of Amazon Alexa





Nowadays being a geek is no longer a reason for ridicule, as it has become a lifestyle worthy of “Geek Pride Day”. A moment to celebrate the taste for computers and the technology of the future and, of course, the great successes of pop culture.

If you are passionate about video games, science fiction and gadgets You’re sure to enjoy various Alexa commands and features of Amazon devices that you didn’t know about, perfect for this Geek Pride Day.

Celebrate Geek Pride Day with a marathon of movies, series and streaming of video games

What better way to celebrate this day lying on the couch, in front of the TV and with your Fire TV in hand! With just pressing the button and saying “Alexa, show me science fiction movies” control your content by voice, with Fire TV you can have an interface that brings together several of your services streaming in one place at the same time and you can also ask Alexa fun facts while watching your favorite movie like, “Alexa, what movies is Robert Downey Jr. in?” or “Alexa, what was the first movie directed by Steven Spielberg?”

Turn your TV into your entertainment center gamerwith Fire TV Stick, download the Twitch app and search live channels to see the games you love, watch your streamers favorites and from your couch, get a front row seat to the biggest gaming events around the world by simply pressing the Alexa button and saying “Alexa, open Twitch”.

As if that weren’t enough, with Fire TV you’ll also be able to download apps for skill arcade games or to exercise your mind directly to your screen. Ready player one!

Alexa, your number two player!

Because Alexa is also a geek at heart, you can ask her for information about video games or interesting facts to show off at the next meeting with your friends and be the MVP of the place.

“Alexa, who invented Minecraft?”

“Alexa, what is the latest Resident Evil video game?”

“Alexa, what do you know about Mario Bros?”

“Alexa, give me fun video game facts”

“Alexa, who is Shigeru Miyamoto?”

“Alexa, how many The Legend of Zelda games are there?”

“Alexa, what was the first video game in history?”

“Alexa, tell me fun facts about Star Trek”

Also, enjoy the experience what is the pokemon of the day? that Alexa has for you, because every day she will have a new curious fact about the franchise created by Satoshi Tajiri and Ken Sugimori. Catch them now!

And that is just the beginning! With Alexa you can also create routines so that it automatically triggers different actions at a certain time or by saying a specific command. For example, configure that when you say “Alexa, bazinga”, the lights in your home turn purple (with compatible smart bulbs) and play your favorite song. You can configure these from the Alexa app in the “Routines” section.

super alexa mode

A gamer at heart will recognize this code with which he can activate Super Alexa mode. Try to say as fast as you can: “Alexa, up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start”

Because the fun with Alexa never ends, discover the different easter eggs and other commands:

“Alexa, who is your favorite superhero?”

“Alexa, what is your favorite video game?”

“Alexa, let’s enter the Matrix”

“Alexa, red pill”

“Alexa, blue pill”

“Alexa, I am your father”

“Alexa, love is in the air”

“Alexa, scissors cut paper”

Put yourself in programmer mode: create your own Alexa skills

With Blueprints you can create your own skills and configure personalized responses from Alexa. You don’t need advanced programming knowledge, or anything like that, it’s as simple as filling out a template. For example, you can put “Alexa, what’s the WiFi password?” and program the personalized response so that each time you have guests they only consult Alexa. You can also add some humor like “Alexa, who is the master of the universe?” and program the response to answer with your name. Some examples that you can use are: “Alexa, you are the gif that animates my life” and programming a response that says “You are the html of myheart.com” or when you are having a bad day you could say “Alexa, hit ALT + F4 to my day” and reply “Control + Alt + Delete”. There is no better partner for this Geek Pride Day than Amazon Alexa.

Share your geek wisdom with the world

Thats not all! You can also join the Alexa Answers community of wise men and enthusiasts to share your knowledge with the world. Just look for the questions in the movie and TV or video game categories and answer them. Every time Alexa shares your responses, you’ll earn points and be able to unlock achievements, as well as compete to be the best contributor. For example, you can try “Alexa, who invented the first video game?” and listen to the response of a collaborator.

Now yes, we would dare to say that you are ready to celebrate Geek Pride Day properly, of course, with the help of Amazon Alexa.



