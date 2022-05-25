Grey’s Anatomy, Taylor Swift possible guest star in episode 400

Grey’s Anatomy, Taylor Swift will make a cameo in episode 400?

Surprise coming for fans of Grey’s Anatomy: Taylor Swift may appear in an episode airing in 2022! This is a recent speculation carried out by fans of the medical drama which would see the pop star return to the scene soon after his recent graduation from New York University.

Who would have thought that the well-known American singer and model would have met the world of Seattle Grace Hospital with a special appearance? Actually nothing so strange! In fact, Swift herself has repeatedly stated that she is a big fan of the hospital series, so much so that I call her own cat Meredith Gray.

To notice the surprise was @thriftyswiftie on Tik Tok, a user who would have noticed the presence of the artist’s name among the credits of IMDB refers to to episode 400 of the series.

@thethriftyswiftie Reply to @ ashleyleechin13 @taylorswift @taylornation @ Grey’s Anatomy ABC @shondarhimes IM DYING #swifttok #swiftietiktok #taylorswift # 1989taylorsversion #thislovetaylorsversion #taylorongreys #meredithswift #meredithgrey #drta ♬ This Love (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

From that moment the theory started that Swift would have made a cameo in the role of herself, or she would have previewed one of the re-recorded hits of 1989 from the titles “Clean “,” This Love ” And “Bad Blood“, Songs that would all fit the episode in question. The latter in fact, by title “Out of Blood“, According to the words of the fans, it should foresee the surprise arrival of Taylor Swift in an unmissable cameo.

However, once these theories are spread, unfortunately the singer’s credit reported by the Internet Movie Database is deleted from the site, disappearing into thin air. The singer, however, is not the only one to be mentioned by the reputable website owned by Amazon.com. Among the credits, IMDB also reports other possible names guest star like the one of Miss Piggy of the Muppets and that of Colleen Ballinger from Waitress. Could a magical musical moment be coming with the three singers?

Waiting to discover that it is a real surprise, and not just a speculation, the protagonist of the series Ellen Pompeo lets Extra Tv know that, in reality, Taylor would be very busy for a cameo. Despite this, the star of Grey’s Anatomy however, he expresses his desire to see her appear on the show someday! At the moment, however, Swift does not publicly confirm or deny her rumored theory.