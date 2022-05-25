Gorr: Who is the villain that Christian Bale will play in Thor: Love and Thunder? | Film and TV

A new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder are now available, revealing more details about the new adventure of The God of Thunder, which includes a trip to Olympus ruled by Zeus (Russell Crowe). We also met Gorr, the villain, played by Christian Bale. The film will be released in theaters on July 8.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by an assassin from across the galaxy known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a terrifying cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Who is Gorr, the Butcher of Gods?

It will be the first time we see this character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His first appearance in the comics was in Thor: God of Thunder #1 (2013).

Gorr grew up on an unnamed arid planet with earthquakes and very little water. When his mother, his partner and his children died, he thought that the gods could not exist and, therefore, his tribe expelled him. Knowing that the gods existed but did not help those in need, like his dying family, he swore to kill them all, because, according to him, they do not deserve the faith of his faithful. He is basically a serial killer who only attacks gods.

The fight between Thor and Gorr dates back several centuries and Gorr has killed several gods, which makes him stronger and allows him to amass an army to achieve his goal.

Gorr by himself has no outstanding powers. But an ancient weapon called the “Black Necrosword” allowed him to gain immortality, increased strength, speed, durability, regeneration, flight, among other powers. He is also a skilled torturer.

Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Love and Thunder, has claimed that he is the best villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen. We will confirm it next July.