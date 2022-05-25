Ghost calls: Why do they call you and do not answer?

Midtime Editorial

It happens to most cell phone users almost every day: receiving a call from an unknown number no one answers and hangbut you have wondered why this happens, because then we explain this phenomenon known as ghost calls.

First you should know that there are two types of scams made from phone calls to a smartphone, one is called vishing and another is known as wangiri.

The first is the most common case of phone scamsbecause it deals with when the person on the other end of the line does answer and tries to impersonate your bank, while the wangiri is when the recipient of the call answer and automatically hang upso the victim dials the number and generates money for the scammer.

Why do they call me and do not answer?

exist Two reasons why there are these types of calls in which nobody answers and they hang up and both have to do with telemarketing.

The predictive dialing systems carried out by some Call Centers detect the moment in which you picked up the phone and They try to assign you an operator, which may take a few seconds. In the event that they cannot assign you to an operator, they hang up automatically.

The other reason is that the system tries detect a human voice before assigning you to an operator and in case you do not respond with the typical “good” it will be cut off.