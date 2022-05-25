Georgina poses in Cannes and the madness is unleashed

Sometimes it seems that the stars align, we can see in the same day a red carpet with certain stars coinciding that we would never think they would.

Today it was the turn of Georgina, Sharon Stone, Kaia Gerber and even Shakira herself! They have all posed in their best clothes before the flashes of Cannes,

The red carpet of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival reaches its maximum splendor in one of the most important days of the event. Hand in hand with great premieres, prestigious faces from the film sector appeared, such as those mentioned above.

Dresses with large structures, infarct transparencies, impossible openings, sequins… If we could summarize this red carpet we would say that it is a waste of glamor with all the most impressive trends of the season. At the same time, the risky inspiration in some of the outfits that her magnificent guests wore as a very pregnant Adriana Lima is surprising.

Georgina, to be honest, has been the focus of all eyes. Everything comes because although the influencer arouses few laughs, as his life is so alien to that of the majority of ordinary citizensand as his speech is constructed through a calculated succession of headlines, his reality show is designed to feed the phenomenon that streaming platforms increasingly rely on to achieve views: ‘hate-watching’. That is why, since it premiered on Netflix, its popularity has only increased day after day.

You cannot miss this day in Cannes, which has been incredible.