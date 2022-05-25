Geek Pride Day: the most curious collections of celebrities | Big Bang

The geek pride day has arrived and if you are very fond of something, Congratulations! There’s no shame in being a fan, even if it’s a little weird sometimes. Our celebrities are open to confess their large collections of items that range from the famous Funkos dolls to hangers.

Next, we show you five artists who are very “geeks” Of something:

Edurne and the Funkos

edurne has a very clear hobby and declares himself an official “geek” of the funkos. Who was going to tell the interpreter of Perhaps that the gift they gave him of one of these dolls was going to become his most precious collection. And it is that what was a shelf shelf has been transformed into an entire room with walls full of these items that recreate characters from series, movies and singers.

The artist, during the 2020 confinement, made a direct on Instagram where she very proudly showed the huge collection she has in her house.

Alaska and its lunch boxes





Alaska during the Benidorm Fest / Joaquin Reina/Europa Press via Getty Images

the singer of Who cares and icon of the Movida Madrileña has a very curious hobby: collecting lunch boxes. Yes, yes, those gadgets that ordinary mortals use to store food and take it to work or school. Alaska He collects them, although he usually gives them a second use, such as turning them into bags.

Despite being a very funny hobby, it is another way of recycling and giving a second, very useful life to a lunch box.

Penélope Cruz collects wooden hangers





Penelope Cruz during the Oscars gala / David Livingston/Getty Images

Not only singers have “geeky” hobbies, actors and actresses also have their collections, and very curious ones. Penelope Cruz He is a big fan of fashion and he has shown that on many occasions, but he does not gather clothes, but hangers.

the actress of parallel mothers he collects different types of hangers, up to 500, and is able to differentiate each one of them. In addition, it has a peculiarity and it is that it does not collect them of any type, but only of wood.

Tom Hanks and his passion for typewriters





Tom Hanks during the Oscars 2020 gala / MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Hanks He is a great fan of typewriters and he has been collecting them since he began his career, practically. The actor, in 1978, took his own machine to a restorer and ended up buying a new one, in addition to fixing the one he had. It was the moment in which he started his hobby and he has collected hundreds of them.

Angelina Jolie and the knives





Angelina Jolie at a US gala / Alex Wong/Getty Images

It seems strange, but it is true. Angelina Jolie collect, nothing more and nothing less than knives and daggers. Every famous person has a hobby and, on many occasions, a rare one. However, the actress has been collecting these gadgets since she was 12 years old. Her mother gave her one of hers and since then she has not stopped accumulating them. We don’t know if she’ll be of any use to it, but she sure has quite a few drawers full of them.