Geek Pride Day: Ten movies to celebrate

The Geek Pride Day It is celebrated every May 25 since 2006 thanks to Germán Martínez, a blogger known as “Mr Buebo”this day celebrates all those people who are assiduous to tastes such as video games, anime, comics and other products of this culture.

In addition to the fact that this day was also chosen for the premiere of the first installment of starwarswhich occurred on May 25, 1977, so this tape is essential in the list of movies that influenced geek culturehowever we list other films that are perfect to celebrate this day:

Ready Player One (2018)

Year 2045: Teenager Wade Watts is just one of millions of people who escape from the bleak real world to plunge into a utopian virtual world where anything is possible: OASIS. Wade participates in the search for the treasure that the creator of this imaginary world left hidden in his work. However, there are very dangerous people competing against him.

Available on HBO Max.

Ralph the devastating (2012) and Wifi Ralph (2018)

Both are tapes that take place in a virtual world, the first developed in a video game arcade where the story takes place in different games, sharing universes and having cameos from universes of Capcom, Sega, Nintendo among others. For its part, the sequel shows an expansion towards the internet with appearances by large transmedia companies such as Amazon, Twitter, Facebook and many many cameos from the Disney Universe.

Both are available on Disney Plus.

Trilogy: Matrix

The Matrix narrates the adventure of Neo, a young hacker who is summoned by the resistance movement led by Morpheus, who fights against the domination of human beings by machines. Morpheus offers him two pills of different colors: with one he will continue in the illusion, with the other he will discover the truth. It is one of the most important movie sagas within the science fiction genre.

They are available on HBO Max.

FreeGuy (2021)

The plot is about a bank teller who discovers that he is actually a paperless character in a brutal interactive world video game. It was a box office success and is considered one of the best films starring Ryan Reynolds.

Available in StarPlus.

pixels (2015)

In 1982, NASA sent a probe into space in hopes of contacting other forms of extraterrestrial life. She included samples of our culture, like arcade video games from the 1980s. However, aliens misinterpret the images as a declaration of war and attack Earth using characters from the games for the assault. For this reason, the president of the United States will go to two former video game champions for the defense of the world.

Available on Netflix.

Trilogy: Return to the future

Teenager Marty McFly is Doc’s friend, a scientist who has built a time machine. All 3 films delve into time travel, both to the past and the future. These films directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven Spielberg have been a milestone in geek culture.

They are available on Netflix.

christmas in 8 bit (8-Bit Christmas) (2021)

During 1980s Chicago, a 10-year-old boy embarks on a quest to get the best video game console for Christmas.

Available on HBO Max.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the exes of the girl of his dreams (2010)

After meeting the woman of his dreams, a charming slacker must face off against an army of exes, all of whom want to get rid of him. It has become a cult movie and is considered one of the most influential films in pop culture.

Available on HBO Max.

Secret Origins (2020)

A serial killer is on the loose in Madrid claiming anonymous victims while imitating famous super heroes. Cosme, about to retire, and David, who took over from him, will be in charge of investigating a puzzle for which they are missing many clues. The help of the geek son of Cosme and Norma, a lover of comics and cosplay, will be key to unraveling all these mysteries.

Available on Netflix.

Chip and Dale: To the Rescue (2022)

One of the most recent releases of Disney Plus. Years have passed since the end of Rescue Rangers and Chip and Dale currently live a life of mediocrity in a world where humans and cartoon characters coexist, while the traditionally animated characters do their best to live in a world of remakes and reboots with realistic computer graphics. Now Chip and Dale must renew their partnership in an attempt to save a friend from a fate worse than death: movie piracy.

Available on DisneyPlus.

More geek culture tapes:

Saga starwars – DisneyPlus.

Ex-Machine (2014) – HBO Max.

star trek (2009)-Netflix.

Tron: Legacy (2010) – DisneyPlus.

bladerunner (1982) – HBO Max.

Trilogy: The Lord of the rings – HBOMax.

Avatar (2010) – DisneyPlus.

Labyrinth (1986) – HBOMax.

Robo Cop (1987) – Prime Video.

ET (1982) – Prime Video.

Saga: Harry Potter – HBOMax.

AG

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​