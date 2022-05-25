Fortnite: How to complete the challenge to cut the electricity from the IO control panels
your great mission to retrieve OI information and sabotage their base before this Fortnite season’s grand finale takes its course. For this tenth week of challenges, you’ll need to cut power to three separate control panels. And this is the most convoluted adventure of the season, since you will have to go through the meanders of the air ducts of the Control Cavern. This location is explicitly on your map, but once there, the objects to interact with are well hidden.
first control panel
- Meet at the south underground entrance of the Control Cavern
- Take the first door on the left, after the hole with the containers
- In the bunk room, please use the floor level air outlet
- Then turn left once into the duct. You will find another grid. The first control panel is just behind
- Go out doing the opposite, until the underground entrance through which you came
Second control panel
- Go up the stairs from the south entrance
- First door on the right once up
- Take the air vent at the back of the room
- Pass the grill right in front of the first air outlet
- You land in a secret room, which contains the second Control Panel
- To go to the third and last control panel, exit the small secret room by turning right and then right again
- You will leave like this through another air outlet, which leads to a staircase
Third control panel
- The last panel is opposite the previous two, but still in the basement
- Head northwest and stay in the basement of OI
- The target entrance is in the building next to which is a large airlock marked with the seal of the OI
- Enter the building, then go to the right, to the small alcove near the computers. You will find the air outlet
- Once in the duct, continue to the bottom, then to the right, through a grate
- The last panel is just behind, in another secret room
If you ever get a bit lost, remember that the exclamation points will show you the locations of the signs once you’re inside the buried HQ, if the quest is available to you.
