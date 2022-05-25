Fortnite: How to complete the challenge to cut the electricity from the IO control panels

your great mission to retrieve OI information and sabotage their base before this Fortnite season’s grand finale takes its course. For this tenth week of challenges, you’ll need to cut power to three separate control panels. And this is the most convoluted adventure of the season, since you will have to go through the meanders of the air ducts of the Control Cavern. This location is explicitly on your map, but once there, the objects to interact with are well hidden.

first control panel

Meet at the south underground entrance of the Control Cavern

Take the first door on the left, after the hole with the containers

In the bunk room, please use the floor level air outlet

Then turn left once into the duct. You will find another grid. The first control panel is just behind

Go out doing the opposite, until the underground entrance through which you came

Second control panel

Go up the stairs from the south entrance

First door on the right once up

Take the air vent at the back of the room

Pass the grill right in front of the first air outlet

You land in a secret room, which contains the second Control Panel

To go to the third and last control panel, exit the small secret room by turning right and then right again

You will leave like this through another air outlet, which leads to a staircase

Third control panel

The last panel is opposite the previous two, but still in the basement

Head northwest and stay in the basement of OI

The target entrance is in the building next to which is a large airlock marked with the seal of the OI

Enter the building, then go to the right, to the small alcove near the computers. You will find the air outlet

Once in the duct, continue to the bottom, then to the right, through a grate

The last panel is just behind, in another secret room

If you ever get a bit lost, remember that the exclamation points will show you the locations of the signs once you’re inside the buried HQ, if the quest is available to you.