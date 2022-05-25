The presentation of Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase starting June 12 sounds quite promising, bringing together two big names in the video game industry, with IPs like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Halo and Gears of War in one place, this event unleashes the imagination and desires of the most fanatical. This is why many false leaks about the announcements of this event will be appearing on the internet lately.

Despite the aforementioned, many of these fanatic wishes have a high probability of being fulfilled. Twitter user recently Xbox_Serious_X|S released a list of possible Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase announcements that could appear at the long-awaited eventincluding an Activision Blizzard game.

Filtered the possible announcements of the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase

This supposed filtration must be taken very carefully because there is no base that supports it 100%In addition to pointing out which titles will be presented at the event, including release dates, a trailer with gameplay or a CGI trailer that makes it even more suspicious, however, we will give you the benefit of the doubt. Announcements like the Gears of War collection and a reboot of the Quake saga have been rumored a lot lately, however, there is nothing to confirm these projects.