Filtered price and date of Nothing Phone (1)

In recent weeks, the news about the Nothing Phone (1) has been trickling down. Now, and if the informant Max Jambor is right, we already know when the first mobile from the creators of the headphones will arrive. Nothing Ear (1). It will be July 21.

The company founded by several former OnePlus employees, including OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has been raising expectations for this launch for some time, just as it did with its headphones. In the end, the Nothing Ear (1) survived the hype and proved to be a highly recommended device. The question is whether Nothing’s first mobile will succeed in the same way.

From what we know so far, the Nothing Phone (1) has a modified version of Android called Nothing OS, very much in the style of the great Oxygen OS that we can find in OnePlus. Having an operating system designed and optimized is always an interesting detail, but Nothing has put its launcher on Google Play and, except for a minimalist style that you may like more or less, it doesn’t really offer anything new that other layer interfaces don’t offer. We do not know anything about the design yet, but everything indicates that it will have a transparent back. Nothing has posted this short interview with Tom Howard, design director of the company, in which they give some clues.

Max Jambor also ensures that the starting price of the Nothing Phone (1) will be $500, which puts it on a par with other powerful mid-range phones such as the Realme GT or the XiaoMi. It is rumored that the new mobile will incorporate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, but again that is not something especially exciting with the 8 Gen 1 in stores already.

They doubt about the Nothing Phone (1) is that it is following the same launch strategy that OnePlus had in its day. They have launched a campaign with a lot of mystery and it seems that they are going to offer a mobile with high mid-range features at a very competitive price. The problem is that when OnePlus debuted there were no phones with those features. Now there are, and the Nothing Phone (1) is going to face fierce competition. In a few months we will see what their secret weapons are to deal with a market already saturated with models offering the same thing. [XDA-Developers]