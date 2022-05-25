“Fast & Furious 10”. Rita Moreno will be Vin Diesel’s grandmother.

Rita Moreno

The “West Side Story” star is one of the new entries in the action saga.

Rita Moreno will be the grandmother of the character of Vin Diesel in the tenth chapter of the “Fast & Furious” saga.

After declaring last year that he wanted the “West Side Story” star in the cast of the franchise, the actor officially confirmed the news via social media.

«Working with Rita Moreno is a dream that I have cherished all my life and the fact that it is time she is here to play my grandmother is a gift for the soul. I feel blessed, ”she said in the video, which features Moreno herself and co-star Michelle Rodriguez.

The 90-year-old actress commented: “You know what? At my ripe age I was just waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t it gorgeous? The answer is yes! I will do it. And I’ll tell you more: I’m happy. I am really happy and excited. It will be funny!”.

Michelle added: “Rita Moreno is one of us, dear!”

Other new entries include Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior and Jason Momoa, while the historic cast of Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel and Tyrese Gibson is back. Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron will also reprise their roles.

Louis Leterrier will direct the film following Justin Lin’s farewell to directing. The film will hit theaters in May 2023.

Covermedia