Fantastic Animals 3 is coming to HBO Max ahead of schedule; see release date on the platform

For the fans from Harry Potter, Fantastic Animals 3 will arrive on the HBO Max platform in case you didn’t get to see it in the cinema. In April, the third part of this saga starring Eddie Redmayne was released and now it reaches the streaming platform.

The headband It is about young Albus Dumbledore who recruits Newt Scamander and other wizards and witches to help him stop Gellert Grindelwald. The goal is to put an end to his dark plan that threatens to unleash war between the magical and non-magical world.

