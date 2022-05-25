Fans are upset with unspecified charge on PS Plus

Since the new PSPlus was officially announced a few months ago, some players decided to accumulate subscriptions, especially for the cloud gaming part with PS Now. This would give them the opportunity to join the change at a pretty attractive discount, however, it seems that Sony already had everything planned so as not to lose a penny.

Users of Asia who already have the service expansion commented that although they were able to move to another package, they were being charged an upgrade fee to offset the discount. This is something that was not expected, because at no time was it confirmed that this kind of thing would happen, which is why they began to accumulate memberships.

Other companies of the stature of Nintendo Y microsoft allowed at the time that these holes were allowed to pass, but apparently PlayStation they are not leaving any kind of traps used by consumers. This annoyed many Internet users, not only those who already have the service, but also those who already have accumulated payments at this time.

Here are the comments from the community, some against, others for:

Bruh. Even Nintendo with the Expansion Pack allowed discounts to be used on stacked memberships, and still pay the standard price after. – Jose Ybarra (@EbolaGW) May 24, 2022

Brother. Even Nintendo with the expansion pack allowed discounts on stacked memberships to be used and still pay the standard price afterwards.

So you guys wanted to cheat the system and you’re mad that they prevented you from doing that….. okay — Giovanni Hernandez (@Giovann64687740) May 24, 2022

So you guys wanted to cheat the system and you’re mad because they stopped you from doing it….. Okay.

All these people should buy Xbox and Game Pass. Enough is enough of the nickel and dimming from Playstation. — L8R Gamer (@L8RGamer) May 24, 2022

All of these people should pay for Xbox and Game Pass. Enough with the nickel and blackout of Playstation.

This absolutely terrible, hopefully it’s just unintentional mistake… — Zer0 (@Ul_711) May 24, 2022

This is absolutely terrible, I hope it’s just an unintentional mistake.

This is one way that Sony He would be looking to get his money back, but not telling the fans this could be considered negative, as it goes somewhat against respect for the consumer. For now, the company has not come out to pronounce itself, but it is possible that in its guide definitive of the new PSPlus add this extra charge rule soon.

Remember that the service will have its expansion in LATAM the next June 13th.

Via: comic book