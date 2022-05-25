everything that Apple could present on June 6

Image : Manzana

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC, will kick off on June 6 with a keynote scheduled for 10:00 PT (17:00 UTC). The event is geared towards developers, but the rest of the world will be able to watch as Apple reveals the latest in iOS, macOS and iPadOS and possibly debuts new hardware.

As in past years, WWDC will be a virtual online event, free to all developers, taking place June 6-10 from the comfort of your own homes. The keynote will be streamed, and this year some lucky developers will be in attendance. With the big day so close, let’s take a look at everything Apple is expected to announce at its upcoming event.

How to watch the WWDC 2022 keynote

First, a date and time to put on the calendar. Apple’s keynote will take place on June 6 at 10:00 PT (17:00 UTC). It is likely to be issued in Apple’s website and on the official channel company YouTube. Can you save apple event pageas it is usually updated with additional information and a link to add the event to the calendar.

What to expect from WWDC 2022

If there’s one thing we almost know for sure, it’s that Apple will introduce the iOS 16 update. The company is said to show off new Health app features and changes to iPhone notifications, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. But don’t expect a complete UI redesign.

Gurman says “there should be major system-wide changes” and “new ways to interact” with iOS. He also said there would be updates to Apple apps, though he didn’t mention any specifically. Other leakers claim that iOS will add a bug detection system and a larger widget interface. For iPad owners, iPadOS is said to be getting new multitasking features and might even get a “pro” mode.

Other highlights of the event are likely to be watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16, updates to the operating systems that power Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV, respectively. While the changes coming to macOS 13 remain a mystery, watchOS could lay the groundwork for a new body temperature monitoring function.

There are also rumors that Apple will show off rOS, or RealityOS, the software that will be the basis for Apple’s upcoming virtual and augmented reality products. Apple will need to get its AR/VR platform into the hands of developers long before the hardware arrives, so the apps are ready once the first headsets hit the market. Could WWDC 2022 be the moment we see Apple make its foray into this market? Possibly. Even if it wasn’t, we should see some references to mixed reality headsets in iOS 16.

Even more exciting is the new hardware that will potentially debut at WWDC. If we do see new products, they will likely be from the Mac family. While no new hardware has been announced at the last two events, WWDC 2020 revealed to us Apple’s intentions to transition from Intel to its own M1 processors. Before that, Apple announced a new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, and in 2017 it revealed the iMac Pro, along with updates to the iMac, MacBook, and MacBook Pro.

There is a possibility, even quite a significant one, that WWDC 2022 will be a software-only event. If we do see new hardware, it will likely be in the form of a new entry-level MacBook Air or MacBook Pro 13. We’re also expecting (sometime this year) an updated iMac and a Mac mini with an M2 chip. Those who skipped Studio Display to save up for an even more expensive monitor might have a chance to spend big on the purported 7K resolution Pro Display XDR upgrade.

Apple has done a good job of keeping things under wraps for WWDC, which makes the event worth tuning into. You never know, there could always be an unexpected “One more thing”.