Eugenio Derbez confessed his desire to bring a villain to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The renowned Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez during his stay in Mexico City for the premiere of his most recent film production The Valethad the opportunity to talk about various topics such as their future projectsamong which he highlighted the illusion that makes him follow in the footsteps of Salma Hayek and join Marvel Studios.

Entering his next aspirations as an actor, Eugenio surprised the Mexican press when spoke of the illusion that makes him join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM)to give life to one of the antagonists that has attracted the most enthusiasm from the beginning of Phase 4 of the company commanded by Kevin Feig when it was launched WandaVision.

And it is that the renowned histrion wants to give life to Mephisto, so he made it clear in his most recent meeting with the media when he was questioned by the comics portal Capsule Geek about whether in his next projects he would agree to join the company that has made it possible to bring to the big screen the heroes and villains created by Stan Lee.

The tiktok It quickly went viral, surpassing 40 thousand views, there some Internet users divided opinions, since some questioned the profile of the Mexican actor to be able to introduce him to the now, Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCM) and which has had in its ranks actors of the stature of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr. And several more.

However, others did not doubt the acting ability of the interpreter who gave life to Bernard Villalobos in CODA and they accepted the great role that it could play within Marvel Studios. It should be remembered that some Internet users prior to the premiere of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madnessspoke of his great resemblance of the Mexican with the leader of the 4 fantastic, Reed Richards.

“It would be the best Mephisto wait that means that he does see the memes”. “He would make a great Marvel Villain.” “That’s something I’d like to see.” “Be careful what you wish for Eugene”. “Who says that Eugenio cannot be Mephisto is because they never saw him as the little devil”, are some comments recovered in tiktok.

Eugenio Derbez wants to bring “Mephisto” to life at the UCM Photo: @espinof

This is not the first time that the Mexican interpreter talks about his desire to join the multimillion-dollar film company. It was in mid-2021 during his promotion tour for his participation in the Oscar winner for “Best Picture”, CODA, when he had the opportunity to be interviewed by Variety.

There Eugenio Derbez revealed that he sees himself as a villain of Marvelin fact, delved into what his personality would be like to give life to the antagonist of one of the many films of the MCU.

“I’m not the kind of guy who’s tough, so I’d like to do something sweet but really mean. I want to be extremely mean, but very smiley and charming”, confessed the also producer.

Eugenio Derbez poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The fictional character of Marvel who wants to give life Eugenio Derbez was created by the well-known Stan Lee and the comic book illustrator, John Buscema and is based on Mephistopheles, a demonic character that appears in the legend of Faust, his son is black heart and was born in hell. Within the comics his enemies are Ghost Rider, Doctor Doom and Silver Surfer.

His debut in MCU it was in The Silver Surfer in december 1968. The first appearance of him on screens, before Disney acquired the rights to Marvel It was when he appeared in the tape starring Nicolas Cage, ghostrider and was performed with Peter Fonda in 2007. Within the comics his enemies are Ghost Rider, Doctor Doom and Silver Surfer.

