Emma Watson teaches us how to wear a tailored suit to go to the office and look elegant at 30

Emma Watson gives us a fashion lesson and that is that the famous wore a business suit that proves to us how good this look looks for Go to the office, so be inspired by his proposal to try it the next time you go to work. You will be surprised how elegant that you will wear with this outfit!

When we thought that mini skirts and elephant foot jeans would dominate in street style, the actress confirms that the executive sets they can also give you a youth refresh, as well as elegant, so don’t hesitate to use his proposal.

Emma Watson shows off the blazer and pants that we should wear this season

Through her Instagram account, the actress from ‘Harry Potter’ shared a photo in which she modeled a oversized jacket suit Y loose cut pants Her gray ensemble was complemented with a classic White shirtin addition to black stilettos spikes that lengthened their legs.

Emma Watson shows off the blazer and pants that we should wear this season. Photo: IG/@emmawatson

What you should know when buying a women’s suit

His attire announces some trends that we must try when wearing formal clothes, for example; choose clothes from neutral tones that work in set or separately, In addition to betting on a long cut sack that you can also use with sshorts or mini skirts.

We love how good this one looks outfit to go to the office. You, would you bet on him? business suit gray like Emma Watson?