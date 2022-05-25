Emma Watson says that even those close to her struggle to see the real her

In many ways, Emma Watson has become synonymous with Hermione Granger. The actor spent a decade of her life playing the brilliant witch, so her people often associate her with her character. This association was only strengthened by the similarities Watson shares with Hermione. Both are well-read, eloquent and highly intelligent and therefore people often see them as the same. Even those close to Watson can struggle to separate the two.

Emma Watson | Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images

Emma Watson and Hermione Granger have merged

Watson has felt an affinity for Hermione from the moment she was introduced to her in the books. In fact, when The Bling Ring the actor was auditioning for the Harry Potter movie, she always knew she was going to be considered for Hermione. Watson admits that she felt connected to Hermione’s intelligence, courage and strength. She understands how important the witch is to millions of people because Hermione was (and is) very important to her.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gs7SIiRHQfs?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson in “The Hardest Thing” on the “Harry Potter” movies.

“I played a symbol,” Watson said of Hermione in a conversation with British Vogue. “I know, because she is a symbol for me.” But the Harry Potter alum wants it to be known that she herself is not a symbol. Nor is she Hermione Granger, although many people think of her as such. “I’m not,” Watson shared about her famous character. “And I’m not even what, oddly enough, my name has come to mean.”

The movie star admits that sometimes people have a hard time seeing the real her

Going on, Watson shared that sometimes people see the idea of ​​her rather than who she really is. This also applies to those she feels close to. “Even the people who are really close to me sometimes can’t let go,” admitted Watson. “Or you only see me. And then sometimes I have to say, ‘No, no, I need exactly what you need. I am as human as you are. I’m just as insecure as you are. I fight as much as you fight. ‘”

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/aLJMEs_9ZZE?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson subtly teased new projects in 2022

Watson shared that it was sometimes very challenging to navigate one’s fame. He admits that the idea of ​​who he is can be very much at odds with who he actually is. “There were times when everything got so big, where I almost got dizzy about my own life,” she confessed. “And it got so big that I felt disconnected.”

What helps Watson reconnect with herself?

So how does Watson heal when overwhelmed by the disconnection? She helps her to remind herself of all the things she is outside of being a famous celebrity. The actor has developed a type of mantra that helps her feel more connected and at peace.

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/LqdU0AsS3iQ?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson was actually topless in 1 memorable “Harry Potter” scene.

“I am a sister,” shares Watson, “I belong to a family … There is an entire existence and identity that I have, actually, it’s really important, thoughtful and solid that has nothing to do with any of this.” Watson even admits that she asked her parents to validate her in these moments of imbalance. “’Am I still your daughter?’” Watson posed once to his parents. “You know? Sometimes it was so strange ”.

Navigating Watson’s immense and intense level of fame certainly seems to have its fair share of challenges. However, the actor seems to have handled it with some grace.

RELATED: “Harry Potter”: Emma Watson “left home” at age 10