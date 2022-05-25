Ellen DeGeneres, the most influential presenter on American TV, says goodbye to her show

Tomorrow, Ellen DeGeneres, one of the favorites of American entertainment, says goodbye to ‘The Ellen Show’, the most acclaimed television program worldwide and with which it remained on the air for 19 seasons.

At 64 years old, the controversial presenter closes the curtain on what has been one of the most successful shows, in the face of the growing wave of criticism she has received for her “abusive treatment” with her collaborators.

So much so that there have been several complaints about the toxic culture that was lived within the production of the program. Situations that a BuzzFeed News report was in charge of showing the public, where employees of the famous presenter detailed some episodes of discord on the set such as Ellen making racially insensitive statements and committing unjustified dismissals.

These accusations and the decrease in the number of followers of the program managed to undermine the blockbuster television space, which on its last day of broadcast will feature a large group of celebrities, including: Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Diane Keaton and Kim Kardashian, some of the stars that will accompany her at the closing.

The anticipated news was not new to her followers, as it had already been announced by DeGeneres in 2019, and at the time she highlighted that, despite “how great this show is, and how fun it is, it is no longer a creative challenge.” .

It should be said that, after this, the star, openly declared lesbian and who is in a marriage relationship with actress Portia de Rossi, will stop stepping on the studios.

However, the format is expected to continue on the television grid during the summer months, this time, with a magazine that has guest presenters and special broadcasts with best moments and rebroadcasts.

Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros, detailed that, “although all good things come to an end, one still has hope that the truly great things will never end”, and added, “it was and is an indelible piece of the television landscape. And she will be missed so much!”

It must be remembered that the presenter began her artistic life as a comedian on nightly shows, after winning, in 1982, a national competition as the funniest person in the United States, and after obtaining her own program, she announced that she would no longer perform monologues or you tour.

In 2008 the already acclaimed interviewer, who has also been famous for her participation in films such as ‘The Wrong Man’ and ‘Finding Dory’ and for her groundbreaking 1990s comedy series ‘Ellen’, admitted to having suffered sexual abuse. in his adolescence by his stepfather, a fact that he dared to speak about as a way to encourage other victims.

the ellen show

The program began airing in 2003, with the help of her friend Jennifer Aniston, after Ellen went through a difficult time after publicly assuming her sexual inclination in the 90’s.

“When I came out, people warned me that it was going to ruin my career, and they were right for a while. Actually, for exactly three years, I lost her. But look at me now,” she said at her peak.

The program was distributed by Warner Bros, mixing dance, games and gifts along with interviews with important guests from the North American country, which turned out to be the perfect mix of success, because according to what he said of his show, there have been more than four thousand guests who They have gone through the set, three thousand hours of television and gifts in more than 500 million dollars for their audience.

“I am so proud that I was able to reach so many different people with my humor and personality, not a specific demographic.”

Seven Emmy Awards

A feat with which the host of this acclaimed space managed to win 7 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe and 14 ‘People’s Choice Awards’, in addition to receiving the Mark Twain Award for American Humor from the Kennedy Center in 2015 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the government of Barack Obama in 2016.

And as if that were not enough, he managed, in addition to his program, to be part of the television spots ‘The Masked Dancer’ on Fox, ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ on NBC and ‘Ellen’s Next Great Designer’ on HBO Max.

During the recording of his latest broadcast, the star said, “We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But no matter what, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour.”

A new era DeGeneres

Now, the woman who has made world history with her outstanding interviews, according to various international media, will focus her energies on the conservation of an endangered species.

He will travel to Rwanda, where the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund’ has already been built, an institution created together with his wife, which supports, with the donation of hundreds of celebrities and people, the care of mountain gorillas.

And in order not to lose media exposure, it has been said that he would also want to film a stand-up for the Netflix streaming platform, after the success he achieved with ‘Relatable’ in 2018, and after the comment made by his wife Portia de Rossi, who commented on the show that he would like Ellen to return to comedy.

An artistic facet that, perhaps, he would be considering resuming after having left it on pause for a few years.

in data

at the oscars

​

The communicator Ellen DeGeneres was the master of ceremonies of the 79th and 86th Oscar awards gala.

in your space

His show was attended by VIP guests such as Michelle Obama, wife of former US President Barack Obama, and Ellen’s personal friend.