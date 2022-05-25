Eiza Gonzalez. Surprising resemblance to Vartika Singh, Miss India

Eiza Gonzalez She is one of the most recognized Latin women in Hollywood, her talent and beauty have given her a place in the mecca of the international film industry as well as being the image of different fashion and beauty brands.

For its part, Vartika Singhachieved international recognition by placing inside the Top 20 at the Miss Universe pageant in 2019, breaking India’s multi-year streak of not coming close to the coronation.

Although there are more than 15 kilometers between Mexico and India, there are a lot of things that both countries have in common and one of them has gone viral in the last few hours, since the great resemblance between Eiza González and Vartika was surprising. Singh, in fact, there were those who commented that they could be sisters.

Vartika Singh is 28 years old since she was born on August 26, 1993 in Lucknow, a city in India. The beautiful model has a degree in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, as well as a master’s degree in public health.

(Eiza Gonzalez and Vartika Singh/Instagram)

Thanks to the comparisons of the photographs of both women, it was verified that Eiza and Vartika share very similar facial features and, in addition, the style of posing is almost identical. However, physicality is not the only thing they have in common, they both like to act, since while Eiza has participated in productions such as “Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” or “Godzilla vs. Kong”, Vartika has done different commercials for brands such as Mac, Ponds, Close-up and Dubai Tourism.

(Eiza Gonzalez and Vartika Singh/Instagram)

In addition, the native of India has paraded for different designers from her country such as Falguni, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, among others, without leaving aside that she has been on the cover of Vogue, Travel and Leisure, Pacific and Femina magazine, among others. others.

During his participation in miss Universethe model confessed that she would like to record a movie with the actor Leonardo Dicaprio, who seems “cute”. In addition to her work as a model, Vartika participates in different social initiatives, for which she founded Pure Humans, an organization that offers accessible medical care that the citizens of her country need.

“In the smaller cities of India, big dreams are not for girls. But I dreamed big, and I had faith, and I never gave up.”