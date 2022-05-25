Dwayne Johnson He is not only one of the best actors in Hollywood, he has also proven to be a great father, husband, and an exemplary man.

And it is not only about his talent, he has also shown that he is an exceptional human being, that he helps others, and, in addition, he has a great relationship with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

The actor was married for 11 years to Dany, with whom he had a daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, who is now 20 years old.

Although he separated from Dany, Dwayne has wanted to set the best example for his eldest daughter, and has had a beautiful and healthy relationship with his ex, despite remarrying Lauren Hashian in 2019, and they already have two daughters together.





And beyond getting along with her ex, she’s also his manager and partner, so they spend a lot of time together, giving a great lesson in maturity.

Dwayne Johnson gives a lesson in maturity by working with his ex-wife and mother of his daughter

Dany is a business woman with a successful career, and manages the professional life of the actor, and in the best way.

Through its networks, the actor shared some pictures recently on the who works with his ex, showing how well they get along.

“A defining and electric day⚡️ for our @XFL as we announce our multi-year global broadcast deal with our partners @DISNEY and @ESPN 🫱🏾‍🫲🏻 XFL President @danygarciaco and I were honored and excited to give the news to our advertising and media partners in New York. One step at a time. The right partners. The right intentions. Grow the game of football wrote the protagonist of Red Alert.

This makes it clear that he not only has his ex as manager also trusts her, and acknowledges the great work she has done with her career, setting the best example for her daughter.

“It took a lot of hard work. He took years, actually. One of the most important things as we went through the divorce process was, ‘We’re friends. The marriage didn’t work out.’ Our marriage not working out was for the best in many ways. It allowed her to meet the love of her life and me to meet the love of my life”, Dwayne once said.

In addition, he not only gets along with his ex, but also with her husband, also recognizing the great disposition of his wife, Lauren.

“That was all of us doing the work. It wasn’t just Dany and me. It was Lauren and I because we were a couple just starting out. Lauren is amazing. She embodies the two most important qualities: love and kindness.”he said about his wife.

Without a doubt, the actor gives the best example of maturity to his daughters, showing that everyone can get along and be a great family.