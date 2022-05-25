Dua Lipa in concert in Milan: the lineup

Pop star Dua Lipa is expected tonight, Wednesday 25 May, at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, for the first of three incredible concerts in Italy. Here is the official lineup of the Future Nostalgia Tour which will stop in all the major European cities

Come today, Wednesday 25 May to the Mediolanum Forum of Assago in Milan, the incredible show of Future Nostalgia Tour from Dua Lipa , which will also continue with the second date tomorrow, Thursday 26 May and Saturday 28 May at the Unipol Arena in Bologna. In a concert that is already booming in attendance, the British superstar of Kosovar origins will present for the first time in Italy and strictly live, all the songs of Future Nostalgiathe album released on March 27, 2020, in a period of full pandemic, as well as his greatest repertoire hits, from the hits New Rules And One Kissup to the newest Cold Heart.

The Future Nostalgia Tour is a hymn to femininity

With the numerous dates of his Future Nostalgia Tourwhich began last April 15 in Manchester, Dua Lipa is preparing to enchant audiences from all over Italy and Europe in a show that, in the wake of the songs from her latest album of the same name, will bring to the stage all the femininity and the desire for empowerment, in favor of an ever more marked emancipation and inclusiveness. The pop star not only arrives in Italy for the two dates in Milan (25 and 26 May) and that from Bologna (May 28), with a lineup that will be really rich between old and new hits, but also with a record that is an absolute sales champion. Suffice it to say that since its publication in March 2020, Future Nostalgia won the Grammy for Best Vocal Pop Album of 2021 and with its new version, The Moonlight Edition, has added eight long-standing songs to the top of international charts including Prisoner with Miley Cyrus and One Dìa with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy. Dua Lipa will not be alone on the evocative stage of the Mediolanum Forum of Assago. In fact, the very young star of British music will open his show Grifffamous for the success of the hits Head On Fire, One Night, Good Stuff And Black Hole.