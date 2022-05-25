Did Jason Momoa stop Amber Heard from getting fired from Aquaman?

La legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the defamation trial is very close to being over. However, unknown aspects of the history between the two and the consequences on their professional careers continue to be known. The last detail has been provided Kathryn Arnold, former producer and current consultant in the entertainment industry, who has revealed the name of the ‘Aquaman’ actor which prevented Heard from being fired from the sequel.

Arnold participated this Tuesday in the fairfax trial and gave details about the ‘Aquaman’ studio’s plans for the role of Amber Heard. Apparently the original idea was delete their scenes in the movie, since he did not like that none of his protagonists were related to lurid events or had the public opinion against as in the case of the American actress.

The one in charge of ‘saving’ Heard’s position

According to Kathryn Arnold, knowing the intentions of the study of ‘Aquaman’, Jason Momoa, protagonist of the film, and James Wan, its manager, interceded so that Amber Heard could retain her position in the sequel. Both were inflexible and did not let the interpreter see how they threw back her already recorded scenes.

As Arnold stated in the trial, the character of Heard was going to have an important weight in the film, since a romantic plot and was going to star in shocking action scenes. Last week, Jessica Kovacevic, the actress’s agent, already confirmed that the role of Johnny Depp’s ex was close to being canceled by “lack of chemistry” between Jason Momoa and Amber Heard.

Heard’s millionaire losses

Although he finally managed to keep his position in ‘Aquaman’, the controversy with Johnny Depp not only affected the actor’s pocket, who was fired from projects such as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ either ‘Fantastic Animals’. Supposedly and according to Arnold, Heard chose to receive up to 20 million dollars for ‘Aquaman’, although he finally received only two million.

Not only did the litigation with Johnny Depp affect his films, but his advertising work was reduced and some brands dispensed with his services. In his testimony, Arnold figures between 45 and 50 million dollars that Amber Heard has stopped winning due to her controversial marriage and subsequent divorce.