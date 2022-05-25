Darker but just as eighties, “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix – Diario El Ciudadano and the Region

The fourth season of stranger thingsthe horror and science fiction series that rescues and vindicates for a whole new generation the love for pop culture of the 80s, returns this Friday to Netflix with the premiere of the first part of its fourth season with “a darker twist” .

This is how they warned in a chat with Telam the brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, creators, screenwriters and directors of one of the most watched fictions on streaming since its premiere in 2016.

At that time the cast led by the British Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, the girl with telekinetic powers, was made up of endearing preteens (today boys shave every day to maintain the teen look) and that attracted a legion of fans in the young audience.

But its innumerable references to the movies, television and popular literature of the 1980s, with big nods to Steven Spielberg and Stephen King in the first season and dozens of others over the course of the chapters, managed to strike a nostalgic chord in the larger litters.

Three years after the launch of its third season, stranger things and the Duffers overcame the delays imposed by the pandemic and present the first seven episodes of the season on Friday, while chapters 8 and 9 will only land on July 1.

The Duffers know they have an avid audience, and Netflix gave them carte blanche, so this fourth season expands like never before with five total hours more than the previous ones. Strictly speaking, each chapter has the duration of a small movie: five of the first six episodes last 75 minutes and the seventh 98.

The story travels six months after the battle of the Starcourt shopping mall in the third season, which left the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, plunged into destruction and with deep consequences on the protagonists.

Eleven, Bill (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), left with Joyce (Winona Ryder) to start over in California after Hopper (Jim Harbour) disappeared, while in Hawkins the group is divided. Max (Sadie Sink) deals with depression over the death of his stepbrother, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) is obsessed with being part of the “popular” group at school, and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) are adjusting to the new reality of high school.

At this time when they are more apart and vulnerable than ever, a horrifying new supernatural threat emerges from the dimension of the Other Side: Vecna, this season’s villain, which the Duffers created with reference to horror heavyweights like Freddy. Krueger, Pinhead by hellraiser and elements of the Pennywise from ITEM.

Asked about how the last years of the pandemic and war were filtered into the plot of this new season, Matt Duffer confessed: “The program was written long before all this happened. Of course it caused delays as with all other productions, we had to stop everything. Obviously it affected our day to day. Being on set was very different, and you felt grateful to be back and again with people. It brought us together a lot: once we were able to be back on set there was a feeling of camaraderie.”

In addition, the creator of the series said that the darker tone that the plot was taking is due to the fact that the characters are all larger. “In the third season we had this happy, vibrant, a little silly and absurd tone, in the style of summer blockbusters for teenagers and of course we wanted to do something very different. But clearly they are teenagers now, they are starting to go to high school, and as writers we had to think about the experience of school at that time, which is one of the most challenging periods in the life of a young person, those four years of high school. ”.

“For us it was a very big challenge. It’s a time when we can start talking about anxiety, depression, heavier issues that can be explored. Sure we have a monster on the show, but we started to see how this monster could intertwine with all these emotions that these teens are going through. The fact that they’re in high school allowed us to explore all these darker themes and build the season off of that,” he added.

One of the surprises of the new season is the presence of Robert Englund, a love letter to 80’s pop culture and the pleasure of working with none other than Freddy Krueger. “Nightmare (1984) was a very big talking point for us when we were starting to figure out what this season was going to be about. In villain terms, we went back and forth around Nightmare Y hellraiser, and to be able to have Robert Englund in this series was truly a dream come true. Without a doubt one of our favorite parts of doing this series is getting to work with some of our heroes, whether it’s Robert Englund, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, of course Winona Ryder, these stars that we grew up idolizing.” “It’s weird anyway. We saw Nightmare too young; I first heard the story of Freddy Krueger when he was three years old, a nanny told me about it (laughs). She told me who Freddy was and what she had done to him. Obviously I could never forget it, I looked at the cover of the cassette in the video store and it scared me. We eventually saw her, couldn’t sleep for a while. That stays with you for life, and when you see Robert, even without makeup, there’s something in you that he’s affected by, but he’s the kindest guy. And while a lot of these actors who played such iconic roles don’t want to talk about those characters, he loves to talk about Freddy Krueger, he signed us all the collectibles from Nightmare we had, so we were able to get the inside fan out in front of him, and on top of that we then got to see him perform and it was great.”

