Cruz Azul maintains interest in Diego Aguirre, but has already probed ‘Chepo’ and Palencia

While the Uruguayan coach remains the main option, sources consulted revealed that Chepo and Paco Palencia appear as alternatives

MEXICO — Although the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre continues to be one of the favorites to occupy the technical direction of Blue Crossthe names of Jose Manuel de la Torre Y Francis Palencia They already appear on the horizon of the cement club as alternatives.

Sources consulted by ESPN They confirmed that there were already approaches in the last hours with the “Chepo” of the Tower and with him ‘Gunman’ Palenciawho join Rubén Omar Romano as the three alternatives of the “national market”, that is, coaches who have a lot of previous experience directing in Mexico.

Informants also told ESPN that the board has ruled out both Ricardo Ferretti and Hugo Sánchez, since ‘Tuca’ and ‘Penta’ do not meet some of the requirements of the profile they are looking for Blue Cross to replace the Peruvian Juan Reynoso, dismissed the previous Thursday.

Palencia and Chepo de la Torre have already been surveyed by Cruz Azul. ESPN

This profile includes the obligation to classify Liguilla as the first objective, consolidate a team that can play for titles, develop the players of the basic forces in the first team, give minutes and generate real competition among the players in the squad and have a proposal offensive with fresh ideas, said the sources consulted by this means.

ESPN was also able to find out Diego Aguirre He is one of three coaches in South America who rival the three candidates in Mexico, although sources have not revealed the names of the other two strategists in the Southern Cone who could reach the cement team.

The journalist from ESPN, Jorge Ramossaid today in his program Jorge Ramos y su Banda that the Uruguayan Aguirre is the one chosen by the cement directive according to the sources that it has consulted in the Charrúa country, while ESPN Mexico has been able to confirm that although it remains one of the favorites, Diego Aguirre has not yet reached a final agreement with Blue Cross until this Tuesday afternoon.

The sources commented that the celestial board wants to close the new technical director this week to begin the planning of the 2022 Opening, since he will have to participate in the election not only of the players who will leave the team, but also of the reinforcements that will arrive in this summer market.