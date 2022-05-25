Cristiano Ronaldo “made the decision to leave Man Utd in January” due to Ralf Rangnick

Ads

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly made it clear to Manchester United in January that he would be leaving if Ralf Rangnick was made permanent manager.

Rangnick was named interim manager in December following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The German was supposed to stabilize the ship, but widespread reports of discontent among the team quickly spread as morale dropped.

Red Devils icon Ronaldo personally experienced a successful season upon his return to the Premier League, although it quickly became clear that the 37-year-old did not fit Rangnick’s style. And the club’s continued poor performance has increasingly led to question marks about the future of the Portugal captain.

It has now been revealed by ESPN that Ronaldo warned United’s council that he would be leaving if Rangnick stayed beyond this season. They claim that the striker felt undermined by the comments the German made to the media about the work rate of United strikers.

He also reportedly became frustrated with Rangnick’s behind-the-scenes staff, who did not feel of the quality needed to bring the club back to the top.

Among these assistants is Chris Armas, who has reportedly been subjected to brutal excavations by United players. It was claimed via a leak that the coach was nicknamed Ted Lasso after the comedy television football manager played by Jason Sudeikis.

It was also recently revealed by The Athletic that Rangnick employed his former Lokomotiv Moscow assistant to provide in-game tactical advice through an Apple headset during matches to his acting boss’s coaches. This came as another embarrassment and a sign of the team’s bumpy run behind the scenes.